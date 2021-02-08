Brooklyn Pannell poured in a career-best 41 points Monday evening as the University of Charleston remained unbeaten with an 82-53 women’s Mountain East Conference victory at Wheeling.
Pannell, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Columbus, Ohio, who tops the MEC in scoring average, bettered her 33-point output as a sophomore against Urbana. She made 14 of 23 shots from the floor against Wheeling (6 of 9 on 3-pointers) and went 7 of 9 at the foul line
The Golden Eagles pushed their season record to 10-0 as they remain the only unbeaten team in the league and the leader of the MEC South Division.
Anastasiia Zakharova donated a double-double for UC with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Golden Eagles sank 12 of 21 tries from 3-point range.
For Wheeling (5-5), Lilly Ritz also had a fine individual effort with 20 points and 22 rebounds. Ritz came into the game third in the MEC in scoring. Haley Cox added 10 points for the Cardinals, who shot just 31% for the game.