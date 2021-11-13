West Virginia State improved to 2-0 on the season with a 93-82 men’s basketball home victory over Shaw Saturday evening in the Earl Lloyd Classic at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman led a balanced attack with 22 points for WVSU, and the sophomore grabbed seven rebounds.
Also for the Yellow Jackets, Glen Abram netted 21 points, Jeremiah Moore had a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Bradlee Lewis and Ernest Jenkins both tallied 14 points.
State shot the ball well, going 50% from the floor (29 of 58), including a blistering 61% in the first half. WVSU also shot 40% from 3-point range (10-25).
The Yellow Jackets trailed by six points with 5:42 left in the first half but ended the half on a 17-6 run to lead by five, and never looked back.
For Shaw (1-1), Caleb Simmons scored a game-high 25 points and Cory Rutherland added 15 points. The Bears also shot the ball well, shooting 55% from the floor (33 of 60).
University of Charleston 62, St. Augustine 59: The Golden Eagles used a late run to propel themselves to the home victory in the Mountain East Conference/Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tip Off Challenge.
In evening its record at 1-1 on the season, UC trailed by five with 7:31 to play in the game, but went on a 10-0 run over a the next 4:41 to take back control.
Leading by two, Lamont McManus hit 1 of 2 free throws for the Golden Eagles with 18.2 seconds to play. St. Augustine missed a potential game-tying 3 pointer with less than one second left.
McManus and Eddie Colbert both scored 16 points to lead UC. Isaiah Gable was also in double figures for the Golden Eagles with 13 points.
Dhashon Dyson poured in a game-high 23 points for St. Augustine. Kyshon Taylor added 13 points for the Falcons.
Women
UC 49, Mercyhurst 41: The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter and held off a late rally to earn the road victory in the MEC/PSAC Tip off Challenge in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The debuting Golden Eagles would go on to double up Mercyhurst 34-17 at halftime. The comfortable lead was enough as the Lakers outscored UC 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
No UC players scored in double figures but the Golden Eagles used great defense, limiting Mercyhurst to just 25% shooting from the floor (15 of 61).
Trinity Palacio and Anastasiia Zakharova shared top scoring honors for UC with eight points each. Markyia McCormick added seven points for the Golden Eagles.
For Mercyhurst (0-1), Julia Buchman scored a game-high 14 points and Grace Centrulla was also in double figures with 10 points.