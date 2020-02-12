University of Charleston men’s basketball standout Drew Rackley scored 35 points for the Golden Eagles in a 94-88 Mountain East Conference victory over Davis & Elkins Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
Rackley also scored his 1,000th career point in a UC uniform as the Golden Eagles improved to 18-5 overall and 12-3 in league play, good for second place in the MEC.
Four other players were in double figures for UC, including Seth O’Neal (18 points), Keith Williams (14), Lamont McManus (13) and Devon Robinson, who recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles jumped out to a comfortable 10-point halftime lead and extended their largest lead to 12 in the second half. The Senators fought back but could get no closer than four points the rest of the way.
Three players scored at least 20 points for Davis & Elkins (6-17, 4-13), led by Myles Monroe with 25 points. Donte Doleman added 23 points and Erkam Kiris chipped in 22.
MEC women
Charleston 58, Davis and Elkins 51: The Golden Eagles made some key plays late to hold off the Senators at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
With UC leading by just two points, former Parkersburg South standout Anna Hayton hit a layup to give UC some breathing room at 55-51 with 2:08 left in the game.
After neither team could score in the next few possessions, Brooklyn Pannell hit a 3-pointer for UC with just 13 seconds remaining to seal the victory for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 14-3).
UC only led by one after the first quarter but outscored the Senators by eight in the second quarter to create some separation and a 30-21 lead into halftime.
Davis & Elkins, though, went on a run of its own, outscoring UC by nine in the third quarter to come all the way back to tie the game at 42 going to the fourth quarter.
Pannell led the way for UC with 19 points and five rebounds and Hayton was right behind with 17 points and five boards. Jamiyah Johnson recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds for Davis & Elkins (6-17, 5-12).