A 3-pointer at the buzzer from Drew Rackley propelled the University of Charleston to a 72-71 men’s basketball win over California (Pa.) Saturday in Shepherdstown.
Rackley finished with 14 points while UC’s Devon Robinson led all players with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont McManus had 17 points for the Golden Eagles.
Charleston (2-0) led 33-25 at the half and by as many as 13 points in the early part of the second half before the Vulcans (0-2) mounted a comeback. Fueled by superior shooting and Golden Eagle turnovers, Cal rallied to take the lead with 41 seconds left.
Robinson split a pair of free throws to make it a 71-69 game with under 10 seconds left, and an attempted heave pass off the inbound from the Vulcans was blocked by Robinson, intercepted by Keith Williams, and passed off to Rackley to take what would be the game-winning shot.
Charleston opens the home portion of its season Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against Malone.
West Virginia State 99, Livingstone 93: The Yellow Jackets won their second game in as many days Saturday as Glen Abram led all players with 27 points for West Virginia State (2-0), with Treohn Watkins adding 15 and Anthony Pittman recording 13 points and four steals.
Lydell and Navar Elmore each had double-doubles for the Blue Bears (1-1), with Lydell scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while Navar had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Livingstone outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 46-33 and outscored them in the paint 60-32, but West Virginia State scored 26 points off Blue Bear turnovers.