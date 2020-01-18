The University of Charleston men’s basketball team hit 17 3-pointers in a 95-70 Mountain East Conference win over visiting Notre Dame College Saturday.
Drew Rackley hit five of those 3s, finishing with a team-high 21 points, while Seth O’Neal scored 20 points and Eddie Colbert finished with 17. Lamont McManus scored 13 points, Kaleb Martin had 10, and Devon Robinson scored nine and added 15 rebounds for UC (14-2, 8-2 MEC).
DeAnthony Owens had a game-high 26 points for the Falcons (4-12, 2-8), with Levi Frankland adding 20 points and Jordan Burton finishing with 10.
The game seesawed back and forth early, but after Notre Dame took its last lead with 13:36 to go in the first half, the Golden Eagles hit eight of their last nine 3s and staked out a 50-35 lead by halftime. Charleston built on its lead in the second half, going on a 14-3 run at one point and pushing its advantage to as high as 28 points before letting off the throttle and cruising to the victory.
The Golden Eagles host Concord at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
West Virginia State 95, Urbana 86: Anthony Pittman scored 28 points to lead the Yellow Jackets past Urbana Saturday in Institute.
Michal Seals added 14 points while Jeremiah Moore had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals for West Virginia State (12-3, 7-3). The Blue Knights (4-12, 3-7) got 12 points and 13 rebounds from Mario Lacy and 15 points from Shaunn Monroe.
Urbana started out hot, with a 13-1 run fueled by three 3-pointers from Monroe before the Yellow Jackets started their climb back. A cold spell resulted in an 18-2 run for State to get WVSU into the lead, 27-24, with 7:40 to go in the half, and the Jackets then closed the half on a 13-4 run to head into the locker room up 48-39.
The State lead expanded to as much as 17 points after a James Hagins dunk with 6:43 to go, and while the Blue Knights whittled the deficit down to five with 55 seconds to go, WVSU hit its last 14 free throws to secure the win.
The Yellow Jackets next host Glenville State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEC women
Notre Dame College 79, Charleston 76: Seina Adachi scored 21 of her 39 points in the first quarter, and the Golden Eagles their second straight game as visiting Notre Dame College won its ninth straight to maintain sole possession of first place in the MEC.
Brooklyn Pannell led UC (12-4, 7-3) with 22 points while Anna Hayton had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Dakota Reeves also scored 15 while Trinity Palacio added 10.
Adachi hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter, propelling the Falcons (15-1, 9-1) to a 31-16 lead after 10 minutes. The Golden Eagles cut their deficit down to 38-35 by halftime and a stretch with four 3s in four minutes late in the third quarter helped them to a 59-57 lead heading into the fourth quarter. UC hit just two field goals in the final four minutes, allowing the Falcons to retake the lead for good.
The Golden Eagles host Concord at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
West Virginia State 115, Urbana 80: The Yellow Jackets took advantage of 31 Urbana turnovers and Destiny Fields led five WVSU players in double-figures with 25 points and seven rebounds.
Charity Shears added 21 points and Payton Shears scored 18 for State (7-9, 5-5 MEC). Sierra Womack had 14 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Cheresne finished with 10 points and four blocks.
Sylvia Hudson had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Knights (10-6, 6-4) and Tyra James finished with 18.
West Virginia State continues its home stand with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff Wednesday against Glenville State.