Nyshae’ Weaver and Ariyah Douglas accounted for 50 points as the Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball team upset West Virginia State 95-88 Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center.

Weaver led the Battlers (12-11 overall, 9-10 Mountain East Conference) with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Douglas scored 24. AB, which shot 60% from the floor (33 of 55) and 61.5 % on 3-pointers (8 of 13), also got a double-double Iyahnna Williams (17 points, 12 rebounds).

WVSU (17-7, 13-6) led 44-39 at halftime but was outscored by AB 56-44 after the break. The Yellow Jackets had an off-shooting night, making just 36.3% from the floor (33 of 91) and 21.1% on 3-pointers (8 for 38).

Destiny Fields led WVSU with 15 points, followed by ZZ Russell (14) and Charity Shears and Shelby Harmyer (13 each).

WVSU’s next game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame College at South Euclid, Ohio.

Charleston 93, Notre Dame 76: Sierra Davis dropped in 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team earned a win Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.

The Golden Eagles have now won 9 of their last 10 contests to improve to 16-7 (14-5 MEC).

Trinity Palacio scored 14 points and doled out six assists while Dakota Reeves added 13 points and seven boards and Markyia McCormick chipped in 12 points for UC.

Leading 40-32 at halftime, the Golden Eagles outscored Notre Dame 29-12 in the third period to pull away.

Charleston converted 60% of its shots from the field (34 of 57) and knocked down 9 of 16 from the 3-point line.

Jada Marone led the Falcons (12-12, 11-8) with 25 points and Alana Ellis added 18.

UC travels to Philippi Saturday to take on Alderson Broaddus at 2 p.m.

