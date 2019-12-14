A balanced offensive attack led the University of Charleston men’s basketball team past Wheeling University 95-71 Saturday in Wheeling.
Seven Golden Eagles scored in double figures, led by Seth O’Neal’s 17 points and nine assists. Keith Williams added 16, while Garrett Denbow scored 13 points for UC (8-2 overall, 4-2 Mountain East Conference).
Jordan Reid led Wheeling (6-4, 3-3) with a game-high 22 points.
Women
Charleston 75, Wheeling 43: Dakota Reeves poured in a game-high 30 points as UC (8-2, 5-1 MEC) eased past Wheeling on the road. Anna Hayton added 16 points and dished out 10 assists for the Golden Eagles, while Emily Simon pulled down 10 rebounds.
Lilly Ritz led Wheeling (3-6, 2-4 MEC) with 20 points.
West Virginia State 87, West Liberty 80: West Virginia State head coach Charles Marshall recorded his 100th career win as the Yellow Jackets completed a comeback win on the road.
Chloe Cheresne led State (3-6, 2-4 MEC) with a game-high 31 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Alexis Hall added 17 points for the Yellow Jackets while Charity Shears scored 14 points.
Morgan Brunner led West Liberty (5-5, 2-4 MEC) with 19 points.