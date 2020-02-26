Lamont McManus hit a pair of free throws with 5.8 seconds to play to lift the University of Charleston to a 71-70 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball victory over Glenville State Wednesday at the Waco Center in Glenville.
With UC trailing 70-69, McManus was fouled and hit the pair of free throws to give the Golden Eagles the lead. Noah Frampton missed the potential game-winner for Glenville State with two seconds left.
The victory was huge for UC, which game into the game ranked No. 5 in the Atlantic Region. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 22-5 overall and 16-5 in the league, good for second place.
Glenville State led 70-66 when McManus converted a three-point play for UC with 19.8 to play. A pair of missed free throws for the Pioneers with 18 seconds remaining led to McManus hitting the go-ahead points from the line.
McManus led the Golden Eagles with 21 points. Devon Robinson tallied a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds), with Drew Rackley and Seth O’Neal both scoring 13 points.
Phil Bledsoe scored a game-high 27 points for Glenville State (13-14, 10-11) and added eight rebounds. Steven Verplancken added 18 points for the Pioneers.
Concord 89, West Virginia State 75: The Yellow Jackets suffered a costly lost, falling on the road to the Mountain Lions at the Carter Center in Athens.
State (18-7, 12-7) entered the game ranked No. 10 in the Atlantic Region, but lost to the Mountain Lions (11-16, 8-12), who were eighth in the league.
WVSU fell behind by 20 points at halftime at 49-29 and couldn’t recover. The Yellow Jackets were outrebounded by Concord 45-22.
Michal Seals and John Dawson both scored 13 points for State, Jeremiah Moore added 12 points and Frank Agyemang contributed 11.
Five players were in double figures for the Mountain Lions, led by Brandon Kennedy with 17 points. Others included David Mulumba with 15 points, Trey Brisco (14), Ethan Heller (11) and Malik Johnson (10).
MEC women
Glenville State 89, University of Charleston 60: The Golden Eagles lost a key road decision to the Pioneers at the Waco Center in Glenville.
UC (21-6, 16-5) came into the game third in the league and ranked ninth in the Atlantic Region. Glenville State (23-4, 19-2) clinched the MEC regular-season title and sits in the No. 2 spot in the Region.
Glenville State and UC played an even game in the first half with neither team leading by more than five points. The Pioneers eventually settled for a 37-34 lead at halftime.
The largest lead of the game grew to seven points for Glenville State at 41-34 with 8:13 left in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles rallied to cut the deficit down to just two points before the Pioneers scored the last five points of the quarter to push the lead back out to 57-50.
Glenville State took control of the fourth quarter, outscoring UC 32-10. Emily Stoller led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Ty Armstrong (11 points) and Zakiyah Winfield and Kaneshia Afi with 10 points each.
Brooklyn Pannell and Anna Hayton scored 16 points each to lead UC and Erykah Russell also was in double figures with 10 points.
Concord 103, West Virginia State 77: The Yellow Jackets got off to a good start but couldn’t keep it going as the Mountain Lions took control over the final three quarters to earn the win on senior night in Athens.
WVSU (9-18, 7-14) started strong, leading by 13 points after the first quarter, and extended its lead to 16 points at 36-20 with 8:52 left in the second quarter.
Concord (19-8, 15-6), though, would go on to outscore the Yellow Jackets by eight in the second quarter to cut the deficit to just five at halftime. Then the Mountain Lions used a 27-12 advantage in the third quarter to lead by 10, and finally outscored State by 16 in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Cheresne led WVSU with 17 points and six rebounds, Charity Shears added 13 points and Sierra Womack rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
For Concord, former Gilmer County standout Riley Fitzwater earned a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Madison May was the game-high scorer with 33 points and added 17 rebounds and five assists.