The University of Charleston's men's basketball team jumped out to a 43-32 halftime lead and held on for an 83-74 Mountain East Conference win over Davis & Elkins Wednesday night in Elkins.
The Golden Eagles (3-2), who won their third straight, were led in scoring by Eddie Colbert's 20 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont Harris added 14 points, Keith Williams scored 13 while Seth O'Neal (12) and Shaunn Monroe (10) also reached double-figure scoring.
UC connected on 11 3-pointers, with Colbert hitting four from beyond the arc.
Sam Rolle scored a game high 24 points for D&E (2-3) and Breland Walton added 21.
The Golden Eagles host West Virginia Wesleyan at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
West Virginia State 94, West Virginia Wesleyan 89: West Virginia won its fourth in a row, getting balanced scoring from Glen Abram (21 points), Jeremiah Moore (19) and Augustus Stone (18) to defeat Wesleyan in Buckhannon.
Anthony Pittman recorded another double-double for the Yellow Jackets (4-1) with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Wesleyan (0-5) led 47-42 at halftime but was outscored 52-42 in the second half by WVSU. The Bobcats got a game-high 33 points from Jaylin Reed and Daylin Lee added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Up next for State is a 4:30 tipoff at home against Davis & Elkins.
Women
Charleston 84, Davis & Elkins 55: Brooklyn Pannell poured in 32 points and came up with five of her team’s 16 steals to spark the University of Charleston to an MEC win at Davis & Elkins.
The unbeaten Golden Eagles (5-0) came into the game leading the MEC South Division.
Erykah Russell added 20 points and nine rebounds for UC, which was in control by halftime, leading 46-24. Anastasiia Zakharova had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles, who tallied 31 points off Davis & Elkins turnovers.
For the Senators (1-3), no player reached double figures in scoring, but Jamiyah Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds. Sydney Nestor and Allie Taylor led D&E with nine points apiece. The Senators were hampered by 28 turnovers and 31 percent shooting.
West Virginia State 103, West Virginia Wesleyan 68: Destiny Fields turned in a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the visiting Yellow Jackets earned their second win in a row by again going over the 100-point mark. They scored 121 points in Saturday’s win at Alderson Broaddus.
Also for State (2-3) on Wednesday, Payton Shears had 15 points, Kalia Cunningham 13, Shelby Harmeyer 11, Alexis Hall 10 and Charity Shears 10. ZZ Russell dished out a team-high six assists for the Jackets, who led 43-30 at halftime.
The winless Wildcats (0-5) received 26 points and eight rebounds from Abi Gabauer. Wesleyan was 0 of 7 from 3-point range and committed 28 turnovers.