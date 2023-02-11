The University of Charleston women's basketball team took an early fourth-quarter lead and held it to down Davis & Elkins 72-68 on Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles (19-5, 14-4 Mountain East Conference) were down by three to start the first quarter before a 6-0 run to take the lead. UC held on by outscoring Davis & Elkins 18-13 in the final quarter.
UC is tied with West Virginia State for second in the MEC standings.
Four players did most of the scoring for the Golden Eagles, led by Dakota Reeves, who had 25 points and hit eight 3-pointers. Trinity Palacio scored 15 points and Abby Lee and Markyia McCormick scored 11 points.
Davis & Elkins (5-18, 5-13 MEC) was led in scoring by Ellie Wilkerson, who tallied 21 points.
UC scored 28 points off 22 Davis & Elkins turnovers.
West Virginia State 112, West Virginia Wesleyan 58: The Yellow Jackets routed the Bobcats at home. WVSU (19-4, 14-4 MEC) has won three in a row.
Destiny Fields had a big day with a double-double of 22 points and 16 rebounds. Shelby Harmeyer led all scorers with 23 points. Hannah Shriver tallied 12 assists.
Wesleyan (4-18, 3-15 MEC) was led in scoring by Emma Witt, who had 21 points.
The Yellow Jackets scored 23 or more points in every quarter and tallied 35 points off 26 Wesleyan turnovers.
Men
West Virginia State 84, West Virginia Wesleyan 61: Malik Whitaker had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Yellow Jackets to a home win.
Miguel Martinez led all scorers with 21 points for WVSU.
WVSU (17-7, 11-7 MEC) is in fourth in the MEC standings.
Wesleyan (2-22, 2-16 MEC) was led in scoring by Anthony Craven Jr., who scored 20 points.
There were three ties and two lead changes before the Yellow Jackets took a 38-27 lead into the locker room at halftime. They held that lead for the entire second half.
Dwaine Jones and Anthony Pittman each scored 10 points.
Charleston 105, Davis & Elkins 66: Eddie Colbert III led the Golden Eagles in scoring and rebounding with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.
UC (17-7, 14-4 MEC) is tied for second place in the conference standings with Fairmont State.
The Golden Eagles have won three straight.
Davis & Elkins (14-10, 8-10 MEC) was led in scoring by Breland Walton, who had 15 points and eight rebounds. The Senators had shooting trouble as they were 18 of 59 from the field (30.5%).
UC, on the other hand, was 38 of 67 from the field (56.7%).