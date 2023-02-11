Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The University of Charleston women's basketball team took an early fourth-quarter lead and held it to down Davis & Elkins 72-68 on Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center. 

The Golden Eagles (19-5, 14-4 Mountain East Conference) were down by three to start the first quarter before a 6-0 run to take the lead. UC held on by outscoring Davis & Elkins 18-13 in the final quarter.

