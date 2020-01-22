The University of Charleston men's basketball continued its hot streak, earning a comfortable 91-67 Mountain East Conference victory over Concord Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
The Golden Eagles have now won 10 games in a row as UC stayed in a tie for first place and improved to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in league play.
Drew Rackley (25 points) and Seth O'Neal (20 points) combined for 45 for UC. Keith Williams added 16 points for the Golden Eagles and Devon Robinson had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds).
UC shot well from the floor, hitting on 57 percent of their shots (31-for-54) and 61 percent from 3-point range (14-23) while holding Concord to just 42 percent shooting.
For the Mountain Lions (5-11, 3-8), Trey Brisco led the way with 19 points, Martin Kelly Jr. tallied 11 points, and Brandon Kennedy added 10 points.
Glenville State 107, WV State 97: The Yellow Jackets saw their six-game win streak come to an end, falling at home in the MEC to the Pioneers at the Walker Convocation Center.
WVSU (12-4, 7-4) trailed by just three with 9:12 left in the game but the Pioneers slowly pulled away in pulling into a three way tie for third place in the league with the Yellow Jackets and Fairmont State.
Three different players scored at least 20 points for Glenville State (10-7, 7-4), led by Hegel Augustin with 24. Phil Bledsoe added 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyvon Taylor contributed 22 points.
Jeremiah Moore tallied a game-high 27 points for State. Glen Abram also went over the 20-point mark with 23 points, with Michael Seals right behind with 19 points.
MEC women
Charleston 63, Concord 42: The University of Charleston finished each half strong to earn a MEC victory over Concord in a battle of top-four teams at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
Concord led by three at 18-15 after the first quarter but the Golden Eagles (13-4, 8-3) outscored the Mountain Lions 21-8 in the second quarter.
UC only led by nine after three quarters but held Concord (11-5, 8-3) to just two fourth-quarter points and outscored the Mountain Lions in the period by 12 to pull away.
Brooklyn Pannell led a balanced Golden Eagle attack with 17 points. Dakota Reeves added 15 points and Erykah Russell chipped in 10 points.
Madison May was the lone double-figure scorer for Concord with 10 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Concord only shot 28 percent from the floor (14 for 50).
Glenville State 125, West Virginia State 91: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t slow down the Pioneers high-octane offense at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Pioneers (13-4, 9-2) scored 33 points in the first quarter, 28 in the second, 34 in the third and 30 in the fourth quarter as the game was never in doubt.
Glenville State had five double-figure scorers, led by Zakiyah Winfield with 21 points, followed by Kaylee Pierce (20), Ty Armstrong (19), Emily Stoller (18) and Reshawna Stone (12).
WVSU (7-10, 5-6), also had five double-figure scorers. Alexis Hall led the way with 19 points, Destiny Fields and Payton Shears both had 16, Charity Shears added 13 points and Chloe Cheresne tallied 12.