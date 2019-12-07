Eddie Colbert scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the University of Charleston men’s basketball team cruised to a 107-87 win over Frostburg State Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles improve to 6-2 (2-2 Mountain East Conference), while the Bobcats fall to 2-6 (1-3).
Colbert knocked down 11 of 16 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. Devon Robinson added 19 points and seven rebounds while Lamont McManus added 17 points and Garrett Denbow chipped in 11.
Charleston shot a blistering 62 percent from the field in the first half to build a 57-36 advantage heading into the break.
Daniel Alexander led Frostburg with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Lawrence Pettis pitched in 14 points and Bo Schene scored 13.
Fairmont State 94, West Virginia State 89: Cole Vonhandorf registered 28 points as Fairmont State overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime to take down West Virginia State Saturday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Falcons move to 6-1 (3-1 MEC), while the Yellow Jackets slip to 5-2 (2-2).
WVSU got off to a hot start, shooting 44 percent from the floor and connecting on eight 3-pointers to go up 52-42 at halftime.
But Fairmont caught fire in the second half, knocking down 20 of 32 shots from the field (62 percent) and holding the Yellow Jackets to just 2 of 13 from the 3-point line to get the win.
Dale Bonner added 18 points, while Jacob Brown tacked on 13 and Isaiah Sanders 11 for the the Falcons.
Anthony Pittman led WVSU with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Frank Agyemang donated 16 points. Also for the Yellow Jackets, Jeremiah Moore had 15 points and six boards, Michal Seals addded 11 points and six assists and Glen Abram had 11 points.
MEC women
Charleston 99, Frostburg State 56: Anna Hayton had 30 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Eagles fly past Frostburg for a home win Saturday in Charleston.
Dakota Reeves registered 15 points while Brooklyn Pannell added 11 and Erykah Russell 10 for UC (6-2, 3-1 MEC).
The Golden Eagles led 47-34 at halftime and outscored the Bobcats 35-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
Ciara Thomas led Frostburg (1-8, 1-3) with 12 points.
Fairmont State 101, West Virginia State 87: Kamrin Weimer and Rachel Laskody combined for 51 points as Fairmont State rolled to a road win Saturday in Institute.
Weimer knocked down six 3s for 26 points and Laskody added 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead to the Falcons (5-4, 3-1 MEC).
Sierra Kotchman collected 13 points and Presley Tuttle tallied 12 for FSU, who connected on 12 of 29 3-pointers.
Charity Spears led the way for the Yellow Jackets (2-5, 1-3) with 26 points, while Chloe Cheresne recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds and Payton Shears scored 13 points.