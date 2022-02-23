West Virginia State’s women’s basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit to force overtime but was outscored by Concord 16-10 in the extra session and dropped a 101-95 Mountain East Conference decision Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU (17-9 overall, 13-8 MEC) trailed 70-61 entering the fourth quarter but erased that deficit and tied the game at 85 by outscoring the Mountain Lions 24-15 in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Concord (20-9, 13-8) led 85-79 with less than a minute to play but scored the final six points — two free throws and a basket by Charity Shears and a game-tying jumper by Emyah Fortenberry with 13 seconds left to tie the score and force OT.
Concord scored the first five points of overtime and held the lead as WVSU lost its fourth game in a row.
Riley Fitzwater went 11 for 13 from the floor and had a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for Concord. Five other Mountain Lions scored in double figures: Jaisah Smith (19 points), Maggie Guynn (16), Jazz Blankenship (13), Gracie Robinson (12) and Maddie Ratcliff (11).
Junior Shelby Harmeyer turned in a career-high performance for the Yellow Jackets with 27 points and added seven rebounds. Shears posted 18 points.
West Virginia State closes out the regular season at home Saturday, hosting Charleston at 2 p.m. WVSU defeated UC 76-67 in the Kanawha County rivals’ first meeting on Jan. 22 at UC.