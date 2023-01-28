MEC basketball roundup: Fairmont State men handle University of Charleston 83-73 Staff reports Jan 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairmont State’s men earned an 83-73 Mountain East Conference victory over the University of Charleston on Saturday at Wehrle Innovation Center.With the win, Fairmont State (16-5, 11-3 MEC) is tied for second place with UC (14-6, 11-3) in the conference standings.It was a balanced effort for the Falcons as five players were in double figures. Isaiah Sanders led the way with 17 points, George Mangas tallied 16 points, Zyon Dobbs scored 12 points, Briggs Parris had 13 points and Fonz Hale earned 10 points.Fairmont State was 50% from the field (34 of 68).For UC, Deng Nhial led the way with 14 points. Keith Williams and Tyler Eberhart each scored 12 points and Jeremiah Keene had 11 points.The Golden Eagles shot 48.2% from the field (28 of 60). Both teams had 35 rebounds.Frostburg State 78, West Virginia State 73: The Bobcats earned their second win of the year with a road victory against the Yellow Jackets.WVSU (15-5, 9-5 MEC) sits in fourth place in the conference standings, while Frostburg State (2-16, 2-12 MEC) is the second-to-last team in the standings at 11th.Jason Murphy was huge for the Bobcats as he scored 27 points and pulled in 15 rebounds for a double-double. Agyei Edwards scored 15 points and Sean Brown Jr. tallied 12 points.Dwaine Jones led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points.Frostburg dominated the boards, outrebounding WVSU 46-32. The Bobcats scored 26 points off 18 Yellow Jacket turnovers.WomenCharleston 73, Fairmont State 70: Dakota Reeves was fouled on her 3-point attempt with one second remaining and she nailed all three ensuing free throws to give the Golden Eagles a home win.Reeves finished with a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four assists and two steals. Trinity Palacio led UC in scoring with 18 points.UC (16-4, 11-3 MEC) led 54-41 at the end of three quarters, but Fairmont State (14-7, 9-5 MEC) stormed back, scoring 29 points in the final period.Leslie Huffman and Alyssa DeAngelo each scored 21 points to lead the Falcons and all other scorers.West Virginia State 101, Frostburg State 64: The Yellow Jackets dominated the Bobcats at home, scoring 24 or more points in every quarter.Fourteen different players scored for WVSU (16-3, 11-3 MEC), led by Caroline Scott, who scored 18 points.Frostburg (5-15, 3-11 MEC) committed 29 turnovers and WVSU scored 20 points off those turnovers.Frostburg was led by Emilee Weakley, who had 18 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Ornithology Job Market Trending Now Articles ArticlesRegal apartment building fire cause ruled undeterminedCharles Barkley part of full house for Bob Huggins Fish Fry fundraiser in Morgantown, West VirginiaWatts asks lawmakers to focus on peopleBoys basketball: Hoover boys come roaring back, top ScottDear Abby: Friend worries house rules might affect planned visitHouse approves bill protecting life insurance payouts from bankruptcyWVU basketball: Mountaineers host No. 15 Auburn in SEC/Big 12 ChallengeGazette-Mail editorial: Legislature's crazy mixed messages on schoolsSome Kanawha City residents unhappy over area's proliferation of vape shopsFrank Giardina: NFL predictions, Former Logan star, Huck's Herd memory and more