Fairmont State’s Cole VanHandorf hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun West Virginia State as the Falcons claimed a 79-77 Mountain East Conference victory in the Wednesday at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont.
Both teams entered the game tied for third place in the league with identical records, but with the narrow loss WVSU falls to 13-5 overall and 8-5 in league play.
With State clinging to a one-point lead, Fairmont State missed a shot with 3 seconds left. However, State turned the ball over on the inbound pass with 1.7 seconds to play, leading to VanHandorf’s heroics.
Jeremiah Moore had a huge double-double for with 25 points and 15 rebounds, both game-highs. Glen Abram was the only other double figure scorer for the Yellow Jackets with 14 points.
Kenzie Melko led a balanced attack for Fairmont State (14-4, 9-4) with 17 points, followed closely behind by VanHandorf and Bonner with 16 points each, and Isaiah Sanders added 13 points.
Charleston 76, Frostburg State 55: The Golden Eagles raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and never looked back in earning the win in Frostburg, Maryland.
With the victory, UC (16-3, 10-3) remains in sole possession of second place in the league, just one game behind first-place West Liberty.
The Golden Eagles shot just under 50 percent from the floor and had five players score in double figures, led by Drew Rackley’s 14 points.
Joe Adedayo was the only double-figure scorer with 11 points for Frostburg State (7-12, 4-9) and Torin Stephens added nine points.
MEC women
Charleston 69, Frostburg State 51: Former Parkersburg South standout Anna Hayton led a balanced attack with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the road win in Frostburg, Maryland.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 10-3). Dakota Reeves added 16 points, Emily Simon scored 11 and Megan Haines had 10 for the Golden Eagles (15-4 overall, 10-3 MEC).
UC led by seven points at halftime outscored the Bobcats 37-26 after the break.
Victoria Diggs led Frostburg State (3-16, 2-11) with 17 points.
Fairmont State 102, West Virginia State 69: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t contain the Falcons’ high-octane offense at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont.
WVSU (7-12, 5-8) allowed 30 points in the first quarter, falling behind by 11. The Yellow Jackets trailed by 14 at halftime and were outscored 28-11 in the third quarter as Fairmont State put the game away.
Chloe Cheresne led State with 19 points and she was joined in double figures by Charity Shears with 14 points and Hannah Shriver added 10.
Sierra Kotchman poured in 29 points, including eight 3-pointers for the Falcons (11-8, 8-5). Kamrin Weimer added 18 points, Rachel Laskody contributed 15 and Presley Tuttle chipped in 14 for Fairmont State, which shot 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.