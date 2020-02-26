The University of Charleston women’s basketball team lost a key 89-60 Mountain East Conference decision to Glenville State Wednesday in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday afternoon at the Waco Center in Glenville.
UC came into the game third in the league and ranked ninth in the Atlantic Region but fell to 21-6 overall and 16-5 in the MEC. Glenville State (23-4, 19-2) clinched the MEC regular-season title and sits in the No. 2 spot in the Region.
Glenville State and UC played an even game in the first half with neither team leading by more than five points. The Pioneers eventually settled for a 37-34 lead at halftime.
The largest lead of the game grew to seven points for Glenville State at 41-34 with 8:13 left in the third quarter. The Golden Eagles rallied to cut the deficit down to just two points before the Pioneers scored the last five points of the quarter to push the lead back out to 57-50.
Glenville State took control of the fourth quarter, outscoring UC 32-10. Emily Stoller led the Pioneers with 19 points, followed by Ty Armstrong (11 points) and Zakiyah Winfield and Kaneshia Afi with 10 points each.
Brooklyn Pannell and Anna Hayton scored 16 points each to lead UC and Erykah Russell also was in double figures with 10 points.
Concord 103, West Virginia State 77: The Yellow Jackets got off to a good start but couldn’t keep it going as the Mountain Lions took control over the final three quarters to earn the win on senior night in Athens.
WVSU (9-18, 7-14) started strong, leading by 13 points after the first quarter, and extended its lead to 16 points at 36-20 with 8:52 left in the second quarter.
Concord (19-8, 15-6), though, would go on to outscore the Yellow Jackets by eight in the second quarter to cut the deficit to just five at halftime. Then the Mountain Lions used a 27-12 advantage in the third quarter to lead by 10, and finally outscored State by 16 in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Cheresne led WVSU with 17 points and six rebounds, Charity Shears added 13 points and Sierra Womack rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points.
For Concord, former Gilmer County standout Riley Fitzwater earned a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. Madison May was the game-high scorer with 33 points and added 17 rebounds and five assists.