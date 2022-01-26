Anthony Pittman poured in a career-high 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the West Virginia State University men's basketball team cranked out a crucial 95-84 Mountain East Conference win over Fairmont State Wednesday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their ninth straight win to improve 14-5 (9-3 MEC) and are fourth in the league standings, a half-game back of the third-place Falcons.
Fairmont suffered its third loss of the season to fall to 15-3 (10-3 MEC).
Jeremiah Moore registered 19 points and six boards for WVSU and Noah Jordan connected on three 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Glen Abram tacked on 11 points and Dwaine Jones added four points, eight assists and six rebounds.
West Virginia State shot 53% from the floor, including 63% in the second half.
Isaiah Sanders led the Falcons with 24 points and Briggs Parris made five 3s en route to scoring 20 points.
The Yellow Jackets' next game is Saturday at Frostburg State. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
Charleston 88, Frostburg State 79: Jeremiah Keene recorded 18 points and five rebounds as the University of Charleston men's basketball team earned a win over Frostburg State Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles have won seven of their last eight contests to move to 14-3 (10-2 MEC) and sit in second place in the league standings. Frostburg falls to 6-13 (4-9).
Lamont McManus added 12 points and nine boards for UC and Isaiah Gable chipped in 10 points.
Charleston won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Bobcats 39-28 and scoring 20 second-chance points to Frostburg's six.
Canaan Bartley poured in 21 points and Agyei Edwards tacked on 20 to lead the Bobcats.
UC travels to Fairmont State Saturday for a 4 p.m. tilt against the Falcons.
MEC women
Charleston 74, Frostburg State 60: Dakota Reeves hit eight 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 26 points to lead the University of Charleston women’s basketball team to a Mountain East Conference win over Frostburg State Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
Reeves was 8 of 16 from beyond the arc. Clarissa Francis added 12 points for UC (8-6 overall, 6-4 MEC) while Markyla McCormick scored 11 for the Golden Eagles, who hit 16 of their 18 free throws and led 39-25 at halftime.
Shelby Funchess led Frostburg (3-14, 2-10) with 12 points.
UC’s next game is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairmont State.
Fairmont State 73, West Virginia State 66: Fairmont State jumped out to a 25-16 halftime lead and held on to defeat the Yellow Jackets Wednesday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Katy Darnell scored 18 points to lead the Falcons (11-6 overall, 9-3 MEC) while Alyssa Deangelo added 17 points and Sierra Kotchman scored 16.
Charity Shears led WVSU (11-5, 7-4) with 15 points while Destiny Fields added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
The Jackets travel to Frostburg State Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.