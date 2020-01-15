Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman poured in a game-high 30 points in leading West Virginia State to a 94-85 Mountain East Conference victory over Notre Dame Wednesday in South Euclid, Ohio.
Pittman also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots for the Yellow Jackets (11-3 overall, 6-3 MEC).
Glen Abram tallied 24 points for WVSU and Jeremiah Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds. State connected on 68 percent shooting (30 of 44) on 2-point attempts.
Levi Frankland tallied 25 points for Notre Dame (4-11, 2-7), Jordan Burton chipped in 15 and Drew Scarberry contributed 14.
Charleston 80, Urbana 64: The Golden Eagles shot a blistering 61 percent from 3-point range (11 for 18) in earning a convincing victory at Urbana, Ohio.
UC (13-2, 7-2) has now won eight straight games and is tied for first in the league. Seth O’Neal tallied a game-high 27 points for the Golden Eagles, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six assists.
Also for UC, Devon Robinson had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Drew Rackley tallied 19 points.
Jordan Bradley had 16 points to lead Urbana (4-11, 3-6) and Shaunn Monroe added 11.
MEC women
Urbana 83, Charleston 78, OT: The University of Charleston couldn’t hold on to a late lead in the fourth quarter, falling to Urbana in overtime in Urbana, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles led by 10 with just over three minutes left before Urbana stormed back to tie the game at 71 on a layup with five seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra session. The Blue Knights outscored UC 12-7 in overtime.
UC (12-3 overall, 7-2 Mountain East Conference) had good balance offensively. Brooklyn Pannell led the way with 15 points, followed by Anna Hayton (13), Emily Simon (12), and Trinity Palacio (10).
Sylvia Hudson led Urbana (10-5, 6-3) with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Tyra James also scored 22 points for the Blue Knights.
Notre Dame College 93, West Virginia State 85: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome a slow start to begin each half in falling in South Euclid, Ohio.
Notre Dame outscored WVSU 29-19 in the first quarter and 23-10 in the third quarter to pull away for the home win to improve to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in league play.
Destiny Fields led the Yellow Jackets (6-9, 4-5) with 19 points and was joined in double-figure scoring by Charity Shears (18 points) and Chloe Cheresne (10).
Jada Marone had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Notre Dame and Seina Adachi also scored 20 points. State outscored the Falcons 35-20 in the fourth quarter.