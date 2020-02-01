Drew Rackley’s 20 points led the University of Charleston past Fairmont State 80-71 Saturday in Charleston.
Seth O’Neal added 18 points for the Golden Eagles (17-3 overall, 11-2 Mountain East Conference), with Lamont McManus contributed 16 points. Devon Robinson finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Dale Bonner led Fairmont State (14-5, 9-5) with 24 points, while Isaiah Sanders added 21 points for the visiting Falcons.
MEC women
University of Charleston 88, Fairmont State 78: Erykah Russell’s double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds propelled UC past visiting Fairmont State.
Anna Hayton added 23 points for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 10-3) while Dakota Reeves scored 18 points. Kamrin Weimer led Fairmont State (11-9, 8-6) with 21 points while Sierra Kotchman and Brooke Kurucz each scored 18 points for the Falcons.
West Virginia State 93, Frostburg State 65: A balanced offense led West Virginia State past Frostburg State in Frostburg, Maryland.
Chloe Cheresne’s 18 points led the Yellow Jackets (8-12, 6-7) while Destiny Fields recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 points. Ciara Thomas led Frostburg State (3-17, 2-12) with 16 points.