Jordan Reid poured in 26 points and Wheeling University used a strong first half to hold off the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team 87-78 Saturday at the McDonough Center in Wheeling.
WVSU drops to 15-6 overall and 10-6 in Mountain East Conference play. The Cardinals improve to 12-8 (9-7).
Wheeling got off to a hot start, getting six quick points from Reid to build a 23-10 lead just eight minutes into the contest and carried a 37-23 lead into the halftime break. State shot just 32 percent in the first half.
John Korte and Jarrett Haines each fired in 15 points for WJ and Jeremiah April added 10.
Jeremiah Moore recorded a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Michal Seals netted 19 points and Glen Abram chipped in 14.
MEC women
Wheeling 75, West Virginia State 72: Khira Burton buried a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining as the Cardinals slipped past the Yellow Jackets at the McDonough Center in Wheeling.
State led 71-70 with under 15 seconds to go when Burton hit a 3 following an offensive rebound to put the Cardinals in front. WVSU was fouled at the other end, but Chloe Cheresne made just 1 of 2 at the line and put WJ back at the free-throw line, where the Cardinals made two more foul shots to seal the win.
Lilly Ritz tied an NCAA record with 36 rebounds to help Wheeling improve to 9-13 overall (8-8 MEC). Burton finished with 13 points and five assists and Taliah Cashwell chipped in 12 points.
Charity Shears led the Yellow Jackets (8-14, 6-10 MEC) with 14 points, while Sierra Womack notched 12 points and Peyton Shears 10.