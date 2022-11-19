Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia State University men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain East Conference with a 114-90 win over Glenville State Saturday at the Waco Center in Glenville.

The Yellow Jackets hit 57% of their 3-point shots, including a scorching 7 of 10 in the second half. West Virginia State took 49 free throws, which is tied for second-most in a single game in MEC history.

