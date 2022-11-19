The West Virginia State University men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain East Conference with a 114-90 win over Glenville State Saturday at the Waco Center in Glenville.
The Yellow Jackets hit 57% of their 3-point shots, including a scorching 7 of 10 in the second half. West Virginia State took 49 free throws, which is tied for second-most in a single game in MEC history.
West Virginia State jumped out to a 19-5 lead, including a 15-0 run. WVSU held a 54-39 halftime lead.
Six Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring. Taevon Horton led the charge with 19 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Ibn Loyal collected his first double-double of his WVSU career with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Glenville State’s Jamarvious Jones led all scorers with 22 points.
Charleston 82, Concord 77: The University of Charleston won its MEC opener on the road, downing Concord in Athens.
UC (2-2 overall, 1-0 MEC) had four double-figure scorers. Tyler Eberhart led the way with 17 points, Eddie Colbert and Keith Williams added 15 apiece and Keaton Turned added 12 for the Golden Eagles, who led 38-32 at halftime. Colbert had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Lual Rahama led the way for Concord (2-2, 0-1) with a game-high 26 points.
MEC women
Glenville State 75, West Virginia State 70: West Virginia State gave defending NCAA Division II and No. 2-ranked Glenville State all it could handle in the MEC opener for each school Saturday afternoon at the Wace Center in Glenville.
Senior guard Shelby Harmeyer registered her second double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for WVSU (2-1 overall, 0-1 MEC). Fellow senior Anysa Jordan also scored 15 points while adding eight rebounds and junior guard ZZ Russell added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Hya Haywood led the Pioneers with 20 points.
Glenville State (3-0, 1-0 MEC) led 21-20 after the first quarter and 43-39 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Pioneers 13-9 in the third quarter, including a 9-2 run at the end of it, to take a 52-52 lead into the final quarter.
The Jackets stretched the lead to five points, 66-61, with four minutes to go, but Glenville battled back to reclaim the lead and seal the win.
Charleston 72, Concord 57: Haley Moore and Clarrissa Francis each scored 15 points off the bench to lead the University of Charleston to a win over Concord in the MEC opener for both schools at the Carter Center in Athens.
Moore hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor and had a team high 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-1 overall, 1-0 MEC), who outscored the Mountain Lions 39-27 in the second half after leading by just 33-30 at halftime.
Jaisah Smith led Concord (1-3, 0-1 MEC) with 13 points.