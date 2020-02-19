The University of Charleston used a strong second half to pull away for an 88-70 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball victory over Notre Dame Wednesday night in South Euclid, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles led by only six points at halftime but outscored the Falcons 46-34 in the second half to improve to 20-5 overall and 14-5 in the league play, good for a tie for second place with Fairmont State.
Drew Rackley led UC with 20 points, Seth O’Neal earned a double-double (15 points, 14 assists) and Devon Robinson also tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Jordan Burton and DeAnthony Owens both scored 21 points for Notre Dame (9-16, 7-12) and Drew Scarberry also was in double figures with 12 points.
Urbana 90, West Virginia State 87 (OT): The Yellow Jackets couldn’t hold a four-point lead with one minute left in regulation as they suffered a tough road loss to the Knights.
WVSU (17-6, 11-6) was in fourth place in the league and was ranked at No. 7 in the Atlantic Region but fell to the last-place team in the MEC in Urbana (6-19, 5-14).
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman recorded a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) for the Yellow Jackets and Jeremiah Moore just missed a double-double with 18 points and eight boards.
Shaunn Monroe tied the game at 76 with a layup with seven seconds remaining in regulation for Urbana and scored a game-high 21 points. Tehree Horn added 18 points for the Blue Knights.
MEC women
Notre Dame 74, Charleston 67: The Falcons defeated the Golden Eagles in a key MEC matchup Wednesday night at South Euclid, Ohio.
Both teams entered the game in a tie for second place. With the loss, UC falls to 20-5 overall and 15-4 in league play, dropping to third place. Notre Dame (22-3, 16-3) takes sole possession of second place, one game behind Glenville State with three regular-season games remaining.
The Golden Eagles trailed by 14 points after the first quarter and by nine at halftime before rallying to take a lead in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Dakota Reeves to give UC a 62-60 lead with 4:34 remaining in the game.
Notre Dame scored the next six points to take a four-point lead, but the Golden Eagles tallied the next three points to cut the Falcons’ lead to just 66-65 with 2:45 left.
The Falcons led 70-67 with under a minute to play and UC had a chance to tie, but the Golden Eagles committed a shot-clock violation with 43 seconds to play. Notre Dame hit four free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Brooklyn Pannell led UC with 23 points and Erykah Russell earned a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Seina Adachi tallied a game-high 28 points for Notre Dame and Jada Marone added 18 points.
Urbana 123, West Virginia State 98: The Yellow Jackets started slow and couldn’t contain the high-octane offense of the Blue Knights in falling at Urbana, Ohio.
State (9-16, 7-12) gave up 32 points in the first quarter and trailed by 21 points. The Yellow Jackets allowed 29 more points in the second quarter to fall behind 61-31 at halftime. Things got worse for the Yellow Jackets defense in the third quarter, allowing 40 more points as Urbana went over 100 points.
Charity Shears poured in 31 points for WVSU, including five 3-pointers. Three other Yellow Jackets were in double figures, including Chloe Cheresne (22 points), Destiny Fields (15 points) and Hannah Shriver (11 points).
Urbana shot 62 percent from the floor and 57 percent from 3-point range in the first half. Tyra James earned a triple-double for the Knights, scoring 29 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Sylvia Hudson added 24 points and nine rebounds.