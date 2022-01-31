Eddie Colbert scored 22 points and Keith Williams added 19 as the University of Charleston men's basketball team earned a 95-71 win over Alderson Broaddus Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
Charleston improves to 15-4 (11-3 Mountain East Conference) and sits in third place in the league standings.
Lamont McManus chipped in 13 points for UC, while Shunta Wilson and Isaiah Gable tacked on 12 points apiece.
The Golden Eagles shot a blistering 62% from the floor in the first half, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line, to open up a 45-35 lead at the break.
Jalen Collins led the Battlers (8-10, 5-9) with 15 points, while Jalen Knotts donated 13. Also for AB, Coryon Rice scored 11 points and Vincent Smalls 10.
UC travels to Wheeling for a 7 p.m. tilt on Wednesday.
MEC women
Charleston 91, Alderson Broaddus 74: Markyia McCormick knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points as the University of Charleston women's basketball team picked up a win over Alderson Broaddus Monday evening at the Werhle Innovation Center in Charleston.
It marks the seventh win in the last eight chances for the Golden Eagles, who move to 11-6 (9-4 Mountain East Conference). The Battlers drop to 8-9 (6-8).
Sierra Davis dropped in 14 points for Charleston, while Anastasiia Zakharova added 13 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds and Trinity Palacio chipped in 10 points.
UC led 20-18 after the first period but shot 10 of 15 from the floor to outscore AB 28-16 in the second quarter to pull away.
Nyshae' Weaver led the Battlers with 23 points while Ariyah Douglas scored 17 and Iyahnna Williams had 10.
Charleston's next game is Wednesday at Wheeling. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
West Virginia State 68, Davis & Elkins 65: Charity Shears drained two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to lift the West Virginia State University women's basketball team to a win over Davis & Elkins Monday night in Elkins.
The Yellow Jackets have now won sixth of their last eight contests to improve to 13-5 (9-5 MEC).
Shears finished with 19 points to lead State, while Shelby Harmeyer hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points.
WVSU struggled offensively, shooting just 24% from the floor, but converted 24 of 30 from the free-throw line and forced 27 D&E turnovers.
Peyton Mohler led the Senators (5-14, 2-12) with 22 points and Allie Taylor tacked on 15.
West Virginia State hosts West Liberty Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.