The University of Charleston men’s basketball team was dominant against Frostburg State as the Yellow Jackets downed the Bobcats 103-71 on Saturday in Frostburg, Maryland.
UC moves to 7-1 (4-0 Mountain East Conference) and Frostburg State is now 2-7 (1-3 MEC).
The Bobcats took a 2-0 lead to start the game but UC answered by tying the game and then took the lead for the remainder of the game.
Eddie Colbert scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Shaunta Wilson scored a game-high 19 points, Lamont McManus scored 17 points and Isaiah Gable tallied 10. Jihar Williams was Frostburg State’s leading scorer with 15 points. Jaylon Johnson added 12 points and Agyei Edwards scored 10.
Fairmont State 83, West Virginia State 71: Isaiah Sanders scored 25 points, Zyon Dobbs added 23 and Seth Younkin had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Falcons (6-1 overall, 3-1 MEC) to the win Saturday at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont.
Jeremiah Moore led WVSU (4-4 overall, 1-2 MEC) with 23 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. Anthony Pittman scored 16 points with 15 rebounds and Glen Abram tallied 14 points.
MEC women
Charleston 81, Frostburg 63: Clarissa Francis was 7 for 9 from the field and 4 for 5 at the free-throw line and finished with 19 points for the Golden Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-2 MEC) in their win in Frostburg, Maryland.
Three other UC players scored in double figures as Sierra Davis scored 16, Dakota Reeves had 14 and Abby Lee tallied 11.
Frostburg State (2-6, 1-3) was led by Rhiana Hall’s 12 points.
Fairmont State 85, West Virginia State 77: Alana Kramer led WVSU in scoring with 16 points while ZZ Russell added 12 points and Shelby Harmeyer tallied 11 in the Jackets’ win in Fairmont. Destiny Fields gathered a game-high 12 rebounds and scored eight points for the Yellow Jackets (5-2 overall, 1-2 MEC).
Karmin Weimer led Fairmont State (5-2, 4-2) with 23 points.