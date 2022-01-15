After having two of its games postponed due to COVID protocols, the University of Charleston men’s basketball team returned to the court for a long road trip to face Notre Dame College on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles traveled to South Euclid, Ohio, and returned to Charleston with a 73-64 victory over Notre Dame in the Mountain East Conference inside Murphy Gymnasium.
With the win, UC (11-2) improved to 7-1 in league play and moved into sole possession of first place in the MEC after West Liberty fell at home to Fairmont State.
The Golden Eagles never trailed as there were just two ties throughout the game. UC jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead at 35-23.
UC led by as many as 15 points in the second half before Notre Dame responded. The Falcons got as close as three points at 51-48 with 10:08 left in the game but would get no closer.
Lamont McManus led three double-figure scorers with 20 points for UC, followed by Eddie Colbert with 15 points and Isaiah Gable with 11.
The Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor, shooting 50% (27 for 54) and outrebounded Notre Dame 37-25.
UC is back in action on Monday at home vs Alderson Broaddus at 7:30 p.m. for a rescheduled game from an earlier postponement.
West Virginia State 81, Alderson Broaddus 68: West Virginia got good scoring balance and led most of the way in earning an 81-68 Mountain East Conference men’s basketball win Saturday at the Rex Pyles Arena in Phillippi.
The victory improves WVSU to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in league play. State had four players reach double-figure scoring and former Capital standout Anthony Pittman had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Also for the Yellow Jackets, Glen Abram tallied a game-high 19 points, Bradlee Lewis scored 18 points off the bench and Noah Jones added 13 points.
There were only two lead changes and one tie throughout the game as WVSU controlled the action, leading by as many as 13 points in the first half before settling for a four-point halftime lead.
That’s as close as the Battlers would get as State led between four and 15 points in the second half.
Eman Eman scored 18 points to lead AB (7-6, 4-5), Jalen Collins added 15 points and Vincent Smalls scored 11.
MEC women
Charleston 79, Notre Dame 72: The Golden Eagles shook off some early rust and picked up a huge double-overtime win over Notre Dame College Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio.
It was the first game for UC in over a month due to the Christmas break and several games postponed due to COVID protocols.
The victory improves the Golden Eagles to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in league play. The last game the UC played was on Dec. 13 in a win against Wheeling.
UC trailed by three after the first quarter and by eight at halftime. The Golden Eagles still trailed by six entering the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame (7-7, 6-3) clung to a two-point lead but committed a turnover with 11 seconds left. UC’s Clarrissa Francis hit a layup at the buzzer to force overtime.
In the first overtime, the Golden Eagles led by six points with 1:28 remaining but the Falcons closed on a 6-0 run to force a second overtime.
Notre Dame clung to a 70-69 lead with 2:31 left but UC went on a 8-0 run to finally put away the Falcons and earn the road win.
Francis and Markyia McCormick both scored 23 points to lead UC. Also for the Golden Eagles, Trinity Palacio scored 10 points, Anastasiia had 11 rebounds and Dakota Reeves grabbed 10 boards.
Alana Ellis scored 22 points to lead Notre Dame. Lilee Carlson added 20 points and Jen Oduho contributed 19 points.
UC is back in action on Monday at home vs. Alderson Broaddus at 5:30 p.m. for a rescheduled game from an earlier postponement.
West Virginia State 90, Alderson Broaddus 84: The Yellow Jackets led by 20 at halftime and held on for the win in Phillipi.
With the win, WVSU (9-3) improves to 5-2 in league play. Alderson Broaddus falls to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in conference.
State led by 12 after the first quarter and upped its lead to 53-33 at halftime. Alderson Broaddus cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter on several occasions.
Former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell and Alana Kramer combined for 13 points in the last five minutes to help the Yellow Jackets hold on.
Charity Shears matched her season high of 23 points for WVSU and others in double figures included Destiny Fields (13 points), Kramer (11) and Ashley Davis (10).
Former Summers County standout Hannah Taylor poured in a game-high 30 points for Alderson Broaddus. The Battlers committed 30 turnovers, though, and State scored 35 points off them.
The Yellow Jackets will return to the court on Monday for a rescheduled game at Davis and Elkins at 6 p.m.