Tyler Eberhart scored 24 points and Eddie Colbert added 23 as the University of Charleston men's basketball team picked up a 90-80 win over Elizabeth City State Wednesday evening at the H. Bernard Wehrle Arena in Charleston.

The Golden Eagles earn their first win of the season to move to 1-2, while the Vikings fall to 1-2.

