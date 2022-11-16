Tyler Eberhart scored 24 points and Eddie Colbert added 23 as the University of Charleston men's basketball team picked up a 90-80 win over Elizabeth City State Wednesday evening at the H. Bernard Wehrle Arena in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles earn their first win of the season to move to 1-2, while the Vikings fall to 1-2.
Eberhart converted 9 of 14 shots from the floor plus 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds and four blocks. Colbert knocked down 10 of 19 field goals and grabbed 10 boards.
Keaton Turner tacked on 13 points for Charleston, which jumped out to a 45-30 lead at halftime.
Jaden Flournoy tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds and Eric Butler netted 15 points to lead Elizabeth City.
The Golden Eagles travel to Concord Saturday to open Mountain East Conference play. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Women's basketball
Lincoln 74, Charleston 68: Anyssa Fields scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Lincoln handed the University of Charleston a loss Wednesday in Oxford, Pennsylvania.
The Lions improve to 1-1 on the season while Charleston slips to 2-1.
Jaleesa Lanier fired in 15 points for Lincoln, while Kayiona Willis (13 points), Kania Pollock (11) and D'Ayzha Atkinson (10) also scored in double figures.
Markyia McCormick and Dakota Reeves paced the Golden Eagles with 18 points apiece. Clarrissa Francis chipped in 10 points for UC.