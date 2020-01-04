Eddie Colbert III had a double-double off the bench of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the University of Charleston men’s basketball to a 68-43 Mountain East Conference win Saturday afternoon at Bluefield State.
Seth O’Neal added 15 points while Devon Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tony Hood scored 12 points and Marquez Cooper had 10 for the Big Blues (5-6), who were held to just 26 percent shooting by UC (10-2).
The Golden Eagles went on a 15-3 run in the first half and led 36-16 at halftime. The lead stretched to as many as 30 points in the second half.
The Golden Eagles return home to face West Virginia Wesleyan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MEC women
Charleston 71, Bluefield State 36: Charleston held Bluefield State to just 17 percent shooting as the Golden Eagles (10-2) cruised to a road win.
Anna Hayton had 24 points for UC while Brooklyn Pannell had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds and Trinity Palacio added 10 points and four steals. The Big Blues were led by Dani Janutolo’s 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kylah Webb scored four points but also had 13 rebounds and four blocks.
The Golden Eagles return home for a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday tipoff against West Virginia Wesleyan.
Elizabeth City State 103, West Virginia State 98: WVSU’s Charity Shears had a career-high 34 points and a first career double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds from Alexis Hall in the Yellow Jackets’ loss. Destiny Fields added 13 points and Chloe Cheresne scored 11 for the West Virginia State (4-8).
Four players finished in double-figure scoring for Elizabeth City State, led by double-doubles of 30 points and 14 rebounds from Devona Stell and 16 points and 12 rebounds from Sireann Pitts. Asia Deal scored 25, while Tiffany McCarter finished with 22 points.
West Virginia State next has a conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, hosting Davis and Elkins.