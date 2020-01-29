Former Parkersburg South standout Anna Hayton led a balanced attack with a 13 points and 11 rebounds as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team defeated Frostburg State 69-51 in the Mountain East Conference Wednesday in Frostburg, Maryland.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles in improving to 15-4 overall and 10-3 in league play. Dakota Reeves added 16 points, Emily Simon scored 11 and Megan Haines had 10 for the Golden Eagles (15-4 overall, 10-3 MEC).
UC led by seven points at halftime outscored the Bobcats 37-26 after the break.
Victoria Diggs led Frostburg State (3-16, 2-11) with 17 points.
Fairmont State 102, West Virginia State 69: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t contain the Falcons’ high-octane offense at Joe Retton Arena in Fairmont.
WVSU (7-12, 5-8) allowed 30 points in the first quarter, falling behind by 11. The Yellow Jackets trailed by 14 at halftime and were outscored 28-11 in the third quarter as Fairmont State put the game away.
Chloe Cheresne led State with 19 points and she was joined in double figures by Charity Shears with 14 points and Hannah Shriver added 10.
Sierra Kotchman poured in 29 points, including eight 3-pointers for the Falcons (11-8, 8-5). Kamrin Weimer added 18 points, Rachel Laskody contributed 15 and Presley Tuttle chipped in 14 for Fairmont State, which shot 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.