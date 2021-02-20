Maddie Ratcliff scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon as host Concord handed the University of Charleston its first loss of the season 59-54 in a Mountain East Conference women’s game.
The Golden Eagles (13-1), ranked No. 3 nationally in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, were held nearly 28 points below their pregame average of 81.9 points per game. Their previous season low was 67 points.
UC shot just 27.8% from the floor and was 5 of 21 from 3-point range. The Golden Eagles’ top two scorers, Brooklyn Pannell and Erykah Russell, went a combined 11 of 50 from the field.
The closest Charleston came down the stretch was 52-48 on a jumper by Trinity Palacio with 1:30 remaining.
Riley Fitzwater turned in a double-double for the Mountain Lions with 15 points and 11 rebounds and also blocked five shots. Maggie Guynn added 16 points and five assists for Concord (8-5).
Pannell led UC with 16 points and Russell tallied 12 and grabbed 16 rebounds before fouling out late in the game.
West Virginia State 114, West Virginia Wesleyan 69: Alana Kramer had 18 points and the host Yellow Jackets forced 29 turnovers as they dismantled the Bobcats (3-10). State used 17 players and 15 of them scored.
Also in double-figure scoring for State (7-6) were Charity Shears (15), Payton Shears (15) and Alexis Hall (11), with Destiny Fields landing 10 rebounds to pace the Jackets to a 50-34 edge off the glass.
For Wesleyan, Courtney Wilfong scored 18 points, Abi Gabauer 14, Ariana Harmon 13 and Malaika Kimmons 12.
MEC menWest Virginia State 104, West Virginia Wesleyan 92: Glen Abram poured in 47 points, making 12 of 16 tries from 3-point range, as the host Yellow Jackets (7-5) halted a four-game losing streak.
Abram made 14 of 23 shots overall for State, which led 56-36 at halftime and went 17 of 33 on 3s as a team. The only other Yellow Jacket in double figures was Anthony Pittman, who had a double-double (14 points, 18 rebounds) to go along with a team-high five assists.
For the Bobcats (0-13), four players scored 20 or more points — Ross Young had 28, Jaylin Reed 21, Jaret Mullooly 21 and Daylin Lee 20. Young also grabbed 14 rebounds prior to fouling out.
Charleston 86, Concord 65: Keith Williams donated 23 points and six assists as the visiting Golden Eagles captured their 12th straight win in a matchup of the top two defenses in the MEC.
Isaiah Gable added 20 points, Lamont McManus 15 and Shaunn Monroe 10 for UC (12-2), which again played without point guard Seth O’Neal (personal reasons). The Golden Eagles shot 51% from the floor and committed only six turnovers.
For the Mountain Lions (7-6), Ethan Heller and Malik Johnson had 17 points apiece. Concord shot just 36% from the field and fell behind by as many as 25 points in the second half.