Keith Williams registered 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the University of Charleston men's basketball team held off Notre Dame 85-78 Wednesday evening at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles have won four straight and move to 20-5 (15-4 Mountain East Conference), good for third place in the league standings.
Jeremiah Keene added 16 points and seven assists for UC, while Lamont McManus scored 16 points and grabbed six boards and Shaunn Monroe fired in 15 points.
Charleston was efficient on offense, shooting 53% from the floor, including 12 of 28 from the 3-point line, and handing out 21 assists as a team with just 10 turnovers.
For Notre Dame (15-10, 12-7), Jaedon Willis led the way with 24 points, while Michael Sampson scored 14 and John Godinez 11.
The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday, where they take Alderson Broaddus in Philippi. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
West Virginia State 100, Alderson Broaddus 84: Anthony Pittman and Ernest Jenkins each scored 20 points as the Yellow Jackets picked up a win over Alderson Broaddus Wednesday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU has now won five straight and moves to 20-6 (15-4 MEC). AB slips to 11-13 (8-11).
Pittman added nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two assists while Jenkins made 6 of 8 shots from the 3-point line.
Also for State, Glen Abram (17 points), Jeremiah Moore (16) and Noah Jordan (11) all scored in double figures.
The Yellow Jackets recorded 14 steals and scored 25 points off 17 AB turnovers.
Vincent Smalls led the Battlers with 21 points while Coryon Rice registered 15 and John Grayson 14.
West Virginia State takes on Notre Dame College Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Women
Alderson Broaddus 95, West Virginia State 88: Nyshae’ Weaver and Ariyah Douglas accounted for 50 points as the Alderson Broaddus upset West Virginia State Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Weaver led the Battlers (12-11 overall, 9-10 Mountain East Conference) with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Douglas scored 24. AB, which shot 60% from the floor (33 of 55) and 61.5 % on 3-pointers (8 of 13), also got a double-double Iyahnna Williams (17 points, 12 rebounds).
WVSU (17-7, 13-6) led 44-39 at halftime but was outscored by AB 56-44 after the break. The Yellow Jackets had an off-shooting night, making just 36.3% from the floor (33 of 91) and 21.1% on 3-pointers (8 for 38).
Destiny Fields led WVSU with 15 points, followed by ZZ Russell (14) and Charity Shears and Shelby Harmyer (13 each).
WVSU’s next game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame College at South Euclid, Ohio.
Charleston 93, Notre Dame 76: Sierra Davis dropped in 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team earned a win Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles have now won 9 of their last 10 contests to improve to 16-7 (14-5 MEC).
Trinity Palacio scored 14 points and doled out six assists while Dakota Reeves added 13 points and seven boards and Markyia McCormick chipped in 12 points for UC.
Leading 40-32 at halftime, the Golden Eagles outscored Notre Dame 29-12 in the third period to pull away.
Charleston converted 60% of its shots from the field (34 of 57) and knocked down 9 of 16 from the 3-point line.
Jada Marone led the Falcons (12-12, 11-8) with 25 points and Alana Ellis added 18.
UC travels to Philippi Saturday to take on Alderson Broaddus at 2 p.m.