Eddie Colbert contributed 23 points and eight rebounds as the University of Charleston men's basketball team overcame a first-half deficit to take down Concord 99-71 Wednesday night in Athens.
The Golden Eagles improve to 12-2 on the season (8-1 Mountain East Conference) and sit atop the conference standings. Concord slips to 6-10 (4-7).
Charleston trailed 42-41 at halftime but engineered a 21-6 run midway through the second half to take the lead for good.
Lamont McManus added 15 points for UC while Jeremiah Keene chipped in 13 and Shaunn Monroe donated 11 points and seven assists. The Golden Eagles shot 53% from the floor, including 13 of 32 from the 3-point line.
For the Mountain Lions, Lual Rahama registered 20 points and Matt Weir (17 points) and Amare Smith (16) also scored in double figures.
The Golden Eagles take on conference rival West Virginia State at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
West Virginia State 88, Glenville State 79: Glen Abram tallied 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals as the West Virginia State University men's basketball team won Wednesday night in Glenville.
The Yellow Jackets (12-5, 7-3 MEC) earn their seventh straight win and move to fourth place in the conference standings.
Anthony Pittman added 18 points, Noah Jordan racked up 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ernest Jenkins chipped in 17 points for WVSU.
West Virginia State shot a blistering 61% from the floor in the first half to open up a 47-35 lead at the break.
John Williams scored 23 points and Zane Desouza notched 21 to pace the Pioneers (6-8, 3-7), while Adrian Scarborough added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
MEC women
Charleston 81, Concord 67: The University of Charleston women’s basketball team had four double-figure scorers as the Golden Eagles defeated Concord Wednesday in Athens.
Markyia McCormick led the way for UC (7-5 overall, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) with 17 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 effort from the free-throw line.
She was followed by Trinity Palacio with 15 and Dakota Reeves and Sierra Davis with 13 each for UC. Davis also had a team-high nine rebounds.
Concord (12-5, 7-4) was led by Riley Fitzwater’s 17 points and nine rebounds.
Glenville State 97, West Virginia State 77: Zakiyah Winfield scored 22 points as the Glenville State women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a win over West Virginia State Wednesday in Glenville.
ReShawna Stone added 17 points for the Pioneers (15-0 overall, 10-0 MEC).
Shelby Harmeyer led WVSU (9-4, 5-3) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Destiny Fields and Hannah Shriver had 15 each and Alana Kramer scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who shot 11 for 23 on 3-pointers.