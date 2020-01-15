The University of Charleston women’s basketball team couldn’t hold on to a late lead in the fourth quarter, falling to Urbana 83-78 in overtime Monday in Urbana, Ohio.
The Golden Eagles led by 10 with just over three minutes left before Urbana stormed back to tie the game at 71 on a layup with five seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra session. The Blue Knights outscored UC 12-7 in overtime.
UC (12-3 overall, 7-2 Mountain East Conference) had good balance offensively. Brooklyn Pannell led the way with 15 points, followed by Anna Hayton (13), Emily Simon (12), and Trinity Palacio (10).
Sylvia Hudson led Urbana (10-5, 6-3) with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Tyra James also scored 22 points for the Blue Knights.
Notre Dame College 93, West Virginia State 85: The Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome a slow start to begin each half in falling in South Euclid, Ohio.
Notre Dame outscored WVSU 29-19 in the first quarter and 23-10 in the third quarter to pull away for the home win to improve to 14-1 overall and 8-1 in league play.
Destiny Fields led the Yellow Jackets (6-9, 4-5) with 19 points and was joined in double-figure scoring by Charity Shears (18 points) and Chloe Cheresne (10).
Jada Marone had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for Notre Dame and Seina Adachi also scored 20 points. State outscored the Falcons 35-20 in the fourth quarter.