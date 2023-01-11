Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — West Virginia State, the No. 15-ranked NCAA Division II men’s basketball team in the country, survived a long road trip and defeated Notre Dame College 88-82 in a Mountain East Conference matchup.

The Yellow Jackets, winners of six games in a row, led by just three, 81-78, with 55 seconds to play. Anthony Pittman secured an offensive rebound and hit two free throws to give State some breathing room to hold on.

