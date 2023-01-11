SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — West Virginia State, the No. 15-ranked NCAA Division II men’s basketball team in the country, survived a long road trip and defeated Notre Dame College 88-82 in a Mountain East Conference matchup.
The Yellow Jackets, winners of six games in a row, led by just three, 81-78, with 55 seconds to play. Anthony Pittman secured an offensive rebound and hit two free throws to give State some breathing room to hold on.
Pittman, a former Capital High standout, almost had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for WVSU (14-1, 8-1 MEC).
Four other players also scored double figures in a balanced attack for the Yellow Jackets in Taevon Horton (16 points), former George Washington standout Bunky Brown (12), Noah Jordan (11) and Samier Kinsler (10).
Jaedon Willis poured in 28 points for Notre Dame (8-6, 5-4 MEC) and Andre Harris had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds.
State will return home to the Walker Convocation Center, where they will host Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Charleston 69, Alderson Broaddus 55: Former Spring Valley standout C.J. Meredith scored a game-high 16 points and the Golden Eagles won their sixth straight game with the road win.
UC (10-5, 7-2) used a strong defensive effort, holding the Battlers to just 39% from the floor (19 of 49) and just 23 points in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were efficient from the floor on offense, shooting 51% (32 of 63). Tyler Eberhart and Eddie Colbert both tallied 14 points for UC.
No individual player had double figures for Alderson Broaddus. The Golden Eagles will return home on Saturday to play Notre Dame College at 4 p.m.
Women
Alderson Broaddus 60, Charleston 57: The Golden Eagles shot poorly from the floor in an upset loss on the road to the Battlers.
UC came in to the game tied for first place in the loss column in the MEC but falls to 7-2 and 12-3 overall. Alderson Broaddus (4-10, 3-6 MEC) entered next to last in the league.
The Golden Eagles shot just 33% (23 of 70) from the floor and 22% (5 of 23) from 3-point range. Dakota Reeves led UC with 14 points and Clarissa Francis added 13 points.
Iyahnna Williams had a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) for the Battlers and Alexis Moore and Cassandra Smith had 13 points each.
West Virginia State 93, Notre Dame College 69: The Yellow Jackets used a strong second quarter to secure the road win and earn their sixth straight triumph.
WVSU (12-2, 7-2) only led by two after the first quarter but outscored the Falcons 36-17 in the decisive second quarter to pull away and jump into a tie for second place in the MEC.
State had balance with four double-figure scorers, led by Anysa Jordan with 19 points, followed by former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell (18 points), Shelby Harmeyer and Destiny Fields (12 each) and Imani Reid (10).
Noel Weathers led Notre Dame (4-12, 3-6) with 16 points and Nadia Jackson added 12 points. The Falcons shot better from the floor, 3-point range, and the free throw line than the Yellow Jackets, but committed 35 turnovers.