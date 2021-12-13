West Liberty made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 18 seconds to help the No. 10-ranked Hilltoppers overcome a 14-point deficit and earn an 86-84 win over the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team Monday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State drops to 5-5 (2-3 Mountain East Conference), while WLU climbs to 9-1 (5-1).
WVSU’s Noah Jordan converted a layup with 16:12 left to give the Yellow Jackets a 56-42 lead, but the Hilltoppers put together a 21-7 run over the next seven minutes to knot the score at 63.
Pat Robinson made two jumpers and Ben Sarson added a tip-in to give the Hilltoppers a 79-76 lead with 2:49 to go, and WLU was able to salt the game away from the free-throw line. West Liberty finished 19 of 22 from the charity stripe.
Bryce Butler led the Hilltoppers with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Robinson finished with 24 points. WLU’s Zach Rasile added 12 points.
For State, Jordan finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds and Abram added 22 points. Anthony Pittman chipped in with 15 points, eight boards, and three steals.
WVSU will play in the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, starting Friday when it takes on Embry-Riddle University. Tipoff is set for 11:45 p.m.
MEC women
Charleston 94, Wheeling 46: Clarissa Francis fired in 21 points as the University of Charleston women’s basketball team picked up a win over visiting Wheeling Monday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles knocked down 11 3-pointers en route to the win and improve to 5-5 on the season (3-3 MEC). Wheeling falls to 2-7 (2-4).
Dakota Reeves made five 3-pointers on her way to 18 points and Markyia McCormick added 12 points and four assists for UC.
Lauren Calhoun led the Cardinals with 21 points.
Charleston held Wheeling to just 29% shooting from the floor, including 3 of 21 from the 3-point line, and forced 17 turnovers.
The Golden Eagles have a hiatus before they travel to West Virginia Wesleyan on Jan. 5.