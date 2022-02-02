West Liberty held on to first place in the Mountain East Conference men’s basketball standings with a 96-84 win over West Virginia State on Wednesday evening in West Liberty.
Bryce Butler led the way for West Liberty (19-2 overall, 13-2 MEC) with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Zach Rasile added 15 points and Pat Robinson scored 14 for the Hilltoppers, who held a 42-34 rebounding advantage over the Yellow Jackets.
Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman both scored 21 points for WVSU (15-6, 10-4) while Jeremiah Moore netted 14 points and Ernest Jenkins added 10.
State, which trailed 51-42 at halftime, evened the score at 59 with 14:17 remaining in the second half but could pull no closer.
WVSU hosts Wheeling at 4 p.m. Saturday while West Liberty visits the University of Charleston at the same time.
Women
Charleston 85, Wheeling 77, 2 OT: It took two overtime periods but the Golden Eagles (12-6, 10-4 MEC) held on to down the Cardinals (5-14, 5-10 MEC).
With the win, UC and West Virginia State are tied for second place in the MEC standings behind undefeated Glenville State.
The Golden Eagles were led by Markyia McCormick, who was 9 of 18 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for 26 points. UC had three other double-figure scorers. Trinity Palacio scored 19, Sierra Davis tallied 15 and Maggie Stephenson scored 12.
Wheeling was led by Lauren Calhoun, who scored 26 points shooting 9 of 17 from the field and 8 of 11 from the line.
West Virginia State 92, West Liberty 86: The Yellow Jackets (14-5, 10-4 MEC) are tied with UC in second place in the Mountain East after defeating the Hilltoppers (15-6, 10-5).
West Virginia State was led by ZZ Russell as she was 8 of 15 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line for a game-high 29 points. The Yellow Jackets had three other double-figure scorers. Shelby Harmeyer scored 13, Charity Shears tallied 11 and Emyah Fortenberry posted 10 points. Fortenberry also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Hilltoppers were led by Audrey Tingle and Arriana Manzay, who each scored 17 points.
WVSU was 30 of 76 from the field and 26 of 35 from the line, while West Liberty shot 31 of 71 from the field and 14 of 20 from the line.