Anthony Pittman poured in 18 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team picked up an 85-74 win over Davis & Elkins Saturday at the McDonnell Center in Elkins.
The Yellow Jackets have now won four of their last five games and improve to 17-5 (11-5 Mountain East Conference).
Including Pittman, WVSU had six players score in double figures – Frank Agyemang (15 points), Glen Abram (12), Isaiah Noel (12), Michal Seals (11) and Jeremiah Moore (11). Abram chipped in seven rebounds and Seals dished out seven assists.
State turned in a stout defensive effort, recording 15 steals and forcing the Senators to commit 22 turnovers.
Donte Doleman led DE (6-18, 4-14) with a game-high 26 points, while Erkam Kiris added 14 points and 11 boards, and Tyler Twyman tacked on 10 points.
Charleston 75, West Virginia Wesleyan 62: The University of Charleston used a strong first half and 21 points from Lamont McManus to earn a road win over West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday in Buckhannon.
The Golden Eagles (19-5, 13-3 MEC) buried eight 3-pointers in the first half, building up a 41-24 lead heading into the break.
Drew Rackley recorded 14 points and Seth O’Neal chipped in 11 points for UC. Also for Charleston, Devon Robinson scored eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Dusan Vicentic led the way for the Bobcats (9-15, 8-10) with 18 points. Ross Young (12 points), Luka Petrovic (11), and Clay Todd (10) also contributed for Wesleyan.
MEC women
Charleston 85, West Virginia Wesleyan 51: Anna Hayton scored 16 points and Brooklyn Pannell fired in 15 as the University of Charleston used a fast start to put away host West Virginia Wesleyan Saturday in Buckhannon.
The Golden Eagles (20-4, 14-3) connected on 10 of 14 shots from the floor to jet out to a 28-8 lead after the first quarter en route to the victory.
Dakota Reeves and Taliyah Hopkins each had 11 points and Trinity Palacio and Erykah Russell both turned in 10 points for UC. Russell also recorded 11 rebounds.
Nicole Gilyard paced the Bobcats (3-21, 1-17) with 14 points and Cierra Tolbert tacked on 12.
Davis & Elkins 93, West Virginia State 81: Jamiyah Johnson exploded for 29 points and 22 rebounds as Davis & Elkins topped West Virginia State Saturday in Elkins.
Jay Kilpatrick added 16 points and Sydney Nestor netted 13 points for the Senators (7-17, 6-12), who outscored State 47-31 over the second and third quarters.
Alexis Hall had 15 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (9-15, 7-10), while Payton Shears and Destiny Fields each scored 11 and Kalia Cunningham chipped in 10.