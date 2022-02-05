West Virginia State edged Mountain East Conference foe Wheeling 76-71 in men's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Walker Convocation Center.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the league, while Wheeling slips to 7-15 on the season and 6-10 in the MEC.
Glen Abram paced State with 23 points, adding four steals and four rebounds. Jeremiah Moore and Ernest Jenkins added 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Noah Jordan and Anthony Pittman each added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Wheeling, which held a 31-29 halftime advantage, built a 10-point lead in the second half before WVSU came storming back.
The Yellow Jackets went on a 10-0 scoring run that featured a pair of Jenkins 3-pointers to pull ahead 59-56.
The Cardinals trimmed State's lead to just one at 70-69. A layup by Abram gave the Jackets a 72-69 advantage with 28 seconds on the clock. Wheeling answered with a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, but Abram hit four free throws in the final 25 seconds to ice the win for the Yellow Jackets.
WVSU remains at home, hosting Davis & Elkins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Senators 81-72 in early January.
Women
West Liberty 78, Charleston 77: Karly McCutcheon hit two free throws with 4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Hilltoppers past the Golden Eagles Saturday at the Werhle Innovation Center.
After trailingi by as many as 14 points in the first quarter, UC went ahead 77-76 on Maggie Stephenson's layup with 10 seconds to go, setting up McCutcheon's winning free throws.
West Liberty (15-6 overall, 10-5 MEC) got a game-high 28 points from Corinne Thomas and Bailee Smith added 18 for the Hilltoppers, who led 39-35 at halftime.
Charleston (12-7, 10-5) was led by Sierra Davis, who scored 23 points, and Markyla McCormick, who added 22. UC's Trinity Palacio nearly had a triple-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Up next for UC is a home game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against West Virginia Wesleyan.
West Virginia State 111, Wheeling 76: West Virginia State had five players score in double figures as the Yellow Jackets had the fourth-highest scoring game in program history Saturday afternoon at the Walker Convocation Center.
WVSU (16-5 overall, 12-4 MEC) is in sole possession of second place in the MEC standings.
Alexis Hall led the way for State with a season-high 21 points, followed by Destiny Fields (14 points), Charity Shears and Shelby Harmeyer (13 each) Caroline Scott (11).
The Yellow Jackets shot a blistering 59% from the floor in the first half, scoring 39 points in the first quarter on their way to a 70-44 halftime lead. They finished the game shooting 44.9% from the floor (42 for 94).
Lauren Calhoun tallied 19 points for Wheeling (5-16, 5-12).
WVSU returns to the court to host Davis and Elkins at 5:30 p.m.m Wednesday.