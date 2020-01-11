West Virginia State rallied back from down 10 points at the half and held off a late push from West Virginia Wesleyan to take an 85-84 Mountain East Conference win Saturday evening in Buckhannon.
Anthony Pittman scored 21 points while Jeremiah Moore had 19 points and seven rebounds for WVSU (10-3 overall, 5-3 MEC).
Michal Seals scored the Yellow Jackets’ last four points, including the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points and seven assists, with Glen Abram adding 12 points and Treohn Watkins scoring 10.
Ross Young led all scorers with 25 points for the Bobcats (5-9, 4-4), adding nine rebounds, while Dusan Vicentic had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Daylin Lee also had 17 points and Luka Petrovic had 13 points and six assists.
An early 15-3 run staked Wesleyan to an early lead and the Bobcats scored eight of the last nine points of the first half to head into the locker room up 42-32.
WVSU came roaring out in the second half, however. Fueled by three 3-pointers from Abram — nine of his 12 points — and four Wesleyan turnovers, the Yellow Jackets opened on a 15-2 run to take the lead back, and held it through most of the second half.
Wesleyan kept the game close, however, and after a nearly two-minute stretch where State didn’t score a field goal, the Bobcats went on a 7-3 stretch to take the lead with 37 seconds left.
Seals responded with a jumper to retake the lead with 24 seconds remaining, and on the ensuing possession Wesleyan turned the ball over on an offensive foul, then fouled Seals to force two free throws, which he hit to give the Yellow Jackets a three-point lead.
The Bobcats’ last chance fell short, with a long jumper from Petrovic missing the mark, and while Clay Todd rebounded it into the basket, those two points would not be enough.
Charleston 91, Davis & Elkins 57: The Golden Eagles (12-2, 6-2) dominated the Senators in Elkins for their seventh straight win.
Lamont McManus led the way with 17 points and three blocks, with Eddie Colbert and Seth O’Neal each scoring 14 points and Devon Robinson recording a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Davis & Elkins (4-10, 2-6) got 16 points from Myles Monroe and 12 from Donte Doleman, but the Senators were unable to get into an offensive rhythm, shooting just 31 percent from the floor for the game against Charleston’s 57 percent.
After D&E scored the first basket, UC went on a 19-2 tear and never looked back.
The Senators were just able to keep parity with the Golden Eagles, who led 44-25 at the half, but three turnovers in the second half fueled an 18-5 run from Charleston that swelled their lead to over 30 points with 11 minutes to go.
Davis & Elkins’ shooting woes hindered any hope of a comeback, as the Senators went 0 for 12 on 3-pointers during the second half.
MEC women
Charleston 65, Davis & Elkins 53: The Golden Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter in Elkins to pick up their ninth straight win.
Anna Hayton scored 14 of her 18 points in the final period and finished with seven rebounds and three steals. Brooklyin Pannell and Dakota Reeves each had 12 points while Megan Haines had eight points and six assists for UC (12-2, 7-1 MEC).
Jamiyah Johnson had a game-high 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Senators (2-11, 2-6), who have dropped five of their last six games.
The Golden Eagles went just 1 for 14 from the floor in the first quarter as Davis & Elkins, despite 10 first-quarter turnovers, opened with a 13-6 lead. The Senators led 29-25 at halftime and 41-38 at the end of the third quarter.
Charleston caught fire in the fourth quarter, going 11 for 13 from the floor, and hit eight of its last nine shots while Davis and Elkins scored just one basket in the final four minutes.
West Virginia State 93, West Virginia Wesleyan 84: Charity Shears set a West Virginia State and Mountain East Conference record with 12 3-pointers, finishing with 38 points as the Yellow Jackets defeated West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon.
The 38 points is two shy of the WVSU single-game scoring record set by Lexy Carson in 2013 against Johnson C. Smith University. Hannah Shriver added 22 points for WVSU (6-8, 4-4) while Chloe Cheresne finished with 13. Abi Gabauer had 21 points for the Bobcats (3-11, 1-7) and Nicole Gilyard had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block.
Shears had four threes in the first quarter, but the rest of the team had just five points as Wesleyan led 20-17 after ten minutes. She then hit five straight threes in the second quarter, breaking the school single-game record with 6:05 to go in the first half and helping the Yellow Jackets to a 43-29 halftime lead.
The Bobcats opened the third quarter on a 12-3 run to cut the lead down to five points, and closed it on a 12-6 run to take a 60-59 lead into the fourth quarter. A pair of threes from Shears helped State retake the lead, and eight points from Shriver in 1:30 gave the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.