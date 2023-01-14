MEC basketball roundup: West Virginia State women crush Alderson Broaddus 112-49 Staff reports Jan 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save INSTITUTE — West Virginia State’s women are rolling and the Yellow Jackets rolled over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.West Virginia State improved to 13-2 (8-2 Mountain East Conference) with a 112-49 rout of the Battlers at Walker Convocation Center.The Yellow Jackets scored 39 in the first quarter and 31 in the second quarter to take a 70-18 lead into halftime. It was all WVSU from there. Destiny Fields led all scorers with 27 points and she was a rebound away from a double-double as she tallied nine boards.Anysa Jordan recorded a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. Imani Reid scored 18 points for the Yellow Jackets.WVSU was 39 of 105 from the field and 22 of 29 from the line.Alderson Broaddus (4-11, 3-7 MEC) committed almost as many turnovers as it scored points as the Battlers turned the ball over 45 times and WVSU scored 57 points off turnovers.Hannah Taylor was strong for the Battlers as she had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.University of Charleston 82, Notre Dame 46: The Golden Eagles handled the Falcons at Wehrle Innovation Center and UC has won nine of its last 10 games.UC (13-3, 8-2 MEC) had 14 different scorers and the Golden Eagles were led by Dakota Reeves, who scored 16 points. UC’s only other double-figure scorer was Markyia McCormick, who scored 14 points.The Golden Eagles shot 32 of 71 from the field and 7 of 11 from the line.Notre Dame (4-13, 3-7 MEC) was led by Alana Elias, who scored 15 points. The Falcons were 15 of 51 from the field and 3 of 17 from 3-point range.MenUniversity of Charleston 87, Notre Dame 67: Four Golden Eagles were in double figures as the UC men handled the Falcons at Wehrle Innovation Center.Keith Williams led the Golden Eagles (11-5, 8-2 MEC) with 20 points, Tyler Eberhart scored 16 points, CJ Meredith tallied 13 points and Eddie Colbert III scored 14 points off the bench.The Golden Eagles have won seven straight.UC won the rebounding battle with a 40-27 advantage in that category.Notre Dame (8-7, 5-5 MEC) was led by Jaedon Willis, who scored a game-high 22 points. DeAirus Barker scored 17 points for the Falcons. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scorer Double-double Point Sport Basketball Rebound University Of Charleston Falcon Field Trending Now Articles ArticlesBear's Den owner ready to hibernate -- sort ofWVU basketball: Harrison decision ‘made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball’Father of man killed by police seeks answersRemembering the legacy of the ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’State Board of Education looks to increase teacher numbers by easing path to classroomsSamples: 'We're just dropping the ball' on foster care policiesStatehouse Beat: Blair ditch projectWarming center leaders seek ways to expand services in CharlestonLee Wolverton: Courts, cops supreme in their failure (Opinion)Boys basketball: Charleston Catholic uses strong fourth quarter to down Poca 45-39