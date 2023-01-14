Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

INSTITUTE — West Virginia State’s women are rolling and the Yellow Jackets rolled over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.

West Virginia State improved to 13-2 (8-2 Mountain East Conference) with a 112-49 rout of the Battlers at Walker Convocation Center.

