Shunta Wilson posted 18 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Gable contributed 16 points to lead the University of Charleston men's basketball team to a 92-76 win over Davis & Elkins Monday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
Charleston earns its sixth win in seven games and moves to 13-3 (9-2 Mountain East Conference) on the season. The Senators slip 6-11 (4-8).
Jeremiah Keene added 13 points and eight assists, LaMont McManus donated 13 points and nine rebounds, and Eddie Colbert chipped in 11 points for UC.
The Golden Eagles built a 50-30 lead at halftime and were efficient on offense, shooting 54% from the floor and tallying 20 assists.
Breland Watson scored 28 points to lead the Senators and Sam Rolle added 19.
Charleston hosts Frostburg State Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
MEC women
West Virginia State 79, West Virginia Wesleyan 45: Shelby Harmeyer hit four 3-pointers en route to 18 points as the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team to a win over West Virginia Wesleyan Monday at Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
It marks the fourth win out of the last five games for State, which improves to 11-4 (7-3 Mountain East Conference). Wesleyan slips to 2-11 (1-10).
Ashley Davis dropped in 14 points and Destiny Fields fired in 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who outscored WVWC 45-21 in the second half.
WVSU’s Alana Kramer also contributed 10 points.
Cierra Tolbert tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Bobcats.
West Virginia State hosts Fairmont State Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Charleston 90, Davis & Elkins 72: Markyia McCormick registered 18 points and five assists and the Golden Eagles used a strong second quarter to put away Davis & Elkins Monday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles move to 8-6 (6-4 MEC) on the season. The Senators drop to 4-13 (1-10).
Leading 22-17 after the first period, Charleston outscored D&E 25-13 in the second to pull away. UC connected on 9 of 13 from the floor in the quarter, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line.
Clarrissa Francis added 17 points for the Golden Eagles, while Trinity Palacio provided 14 points and eight rebounds and Anastasiia Zakharova chipped in 14 points.
Dream Cherry led the Senators with 17 points, while Marissa Berlin (14 points), Allie Taylor (12) and Peyton Mohler (10) also scored in double figures.
Charleston hosts Frostburg State Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.