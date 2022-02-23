Glen Abram racked up 36 points and seven rebounds as the West Virginia State University men's basketball team edged Concord 101-94 in overtime Wednesday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State picks up their seventh straight win and climbs to 22-6 (17-4 Mountain East Conference) on the season. WVSU sits in second place in the league standings, tied with Charleston.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 89-88 with just under two minutes left, but Abram sank two free throws to give State the lead.
Concord's Da'vion Moore then made 1 of 2 foul shots to tie the game at 90 and force overtime.
Abram tallied six of his points in the extra period to help WVSU pull out the win.
Anthony Pittman posted 25 points and 15 rebounds for State, while Noah Jordan netted 19 points and Jeremiah Moore chipped in 11.
Matt Weir led the Mountain Lions (13-14, 10-11) with 19 points and Jordan Wooden scored 17.
West Virginia State concludes its regular season Saturday against Charleston in Institute, with the winner earning the No. 2 seed in next week's MEC tournament. Tipoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m.
Charleston 81, Glenville State 74: Keith Williams scored 21 points and Eddie Colbert tossed in 18 as the University of Charleston men's basketball team held off Glenville State Wednesday at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 22-5 (17-4 Mountain East Conference) on the season.
Jeremiah Keene chipped in 15 points and four assists and Lamont McManus added 11 points and five rebounds for UC.
Charleston led 73-72 with just over a minute remaining, but Williams converted a floater in the lane and Colbert followed up with a dunk. The duo then made a pair of free throws each in the waning seconds to give the Golden Eagles the win.
John Williams paced the Pioneers (12-14, 8-13) with 23 points and Tommy Williams added 12.
Women
Concord 101, West Virginia 95, OT: West Virginia State’s women’s basketball team rallied from a nine-point deficit to force overtime but was outscored by Concord 16-10 in the extra session Wednesday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU (17-9 overall, 13-8 MEC) trailed 70-61 entering the fourth quarter but erased that deficit and tied the game at 85 by outscoring the Mountain Lions 24-15 in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Concord (20-9, 13-8) led 85-79 with less than a minute to play but scored the final six points — two free throws and a basket by Charity Shears and a game-tying jumper by Emyah Fortenberry with 13 seconds left to tie the score and force OT.
Concord scored the first five points of overtime and held the lead as WVSU lost its fourth game in a row.
Riley Fitzwater went 11 for 13 from the floor and had a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds for Concord. Five other Mountain Lions scored in double figures: Jaisah Smith (19 points), Maggie Guynn (16), Jazz Blankenship (13), Gracie Robinson (12) and Maddie Ratcliff (11).
Junior Shelby Harmeyer turned in a career-high performance for the Yellow Jackets with 27 points and added seven rebounds. Shears posted 18 points.
West Virginia State closes out the regular season at home Saturday, hosting Charleston at 2 p.m. WVSU defeated UC 76-67 in the Kanawha County rivals’ first meeting on Jan. 22 at UC.