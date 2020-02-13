Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman combined for 59 points as the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team outlasted West Virginia Wesleyan 97-87 in overtime Thursday night at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 16-6 overall (11-6 Mountain East Conference), while Wesleyan falls to 9-14 (8-9).
Abram connected on seven 3-pointers and finished with 33 points while Pittman posted 26 points and 13 rebounds. Also for State, Jeremiah Moore added 12 points and seven boards and Michal Seals scored 11 points — 10 in the extra period — and grabbed nine rebounds.
WVSU led by one point with just over a minute to go in regulation when Pittman made two free throws to give the Yellow Jackets a 79-76 edge. But Wesleyan’s Luke Petrovic nailed a 3 with 40 seconds remaining to force overtime.
In the extra period, Seals made all six of his free throw attempts and snaked his way into the lane for two layups to help State pull away.
The Yellow Jackets were 4 of 7 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the foul line in overtime.
Petrovic finished with 31 points to lead the Bobcats, while Dusan Vicentic added 24 points and 11 rebounds and Clay Todd and Ross Young each fired in 14 points.
MEC women
West Virginia State 79, West Virginia Wesleyan 53: The West Virginia State University women’s basketball team used three double-figure scorers and a stout defensive effort to earn a win over West Virginia Wesleyan Thursday evening in Institute.
WVSU improves to 9-14 (7-10 MEC), while the Bobcats drop to 3-20 (1-16).
State recorded 29 steals and scored 34 points off 39 Wesleyan turnovers, all while holding the Bobcats to just 35 percent shooting from the floor.
Payton Shears led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points while Destiny Fields added 18 points and seven rebounds and Madison Riley tacked on 12 points and six steals.
Cierra Tolbert tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds and Malaika Kimmons contributed 10 points and 11 boards for the Bobcats.