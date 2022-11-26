Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia State University men's basketball team improved to 5-0 with an 82-67 win over St. Augustine's Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Samier Kinsler led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 25 points. He hit 8 of his 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.