MEC basketball roundup: WVSU men improve to 5-0 Staff reports Nov 26, 2022 The West Virginia State University men's basketball team improved to 5-0 with an 82-67 win over St. Augustine's Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.Samier Kinsler led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 25 points. He hit 8 of his 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.Ibn Loyal added 12 points and Miguel Martinez scored 10 for WVSU, which outscored St. Augustine's 51-37 in the second half after leading by just one point (31-30) at halftime.Jayden Wingard led St. Augustine's (2-3) with 12 points.Slippery Rock 73, Charleston 59: Slippery Rock jumped out to a 33-22 halftime lead and held on to defeat the Golden Eagles Saturday in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.Khalid Gates led all scorers with 26 points for Slippery Rock, which improved to 5-0.Charleston (3-3) was led by Tyler Eberhart (11 points, 15 rebounds).