Backed by double-digit scoring performances from Glen Abram and Jeremiah Moore, West Virginia State University’s men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 10 games Saturday after downing Mountain East Conference foe Frostburg State 88-77 in Bobcat Arena in Frostburg, Maryland.
State improves (15-5 overall, 10-3 MEC) was led by Abram’s 33 points while Moore added 20 with 12 rounds, recording his seventh double-double of the season. Sophomore Noah Jordan posted 14 points and freshman Dwaine Jones finished with 10. Jordan also recorded a double-double with 16 rebounds.
Sophomore Anthony Pittman achieved a career milestone, tallying his 1,000th career point as he finished the game with eight. Pittman added five rebounds and four assists.
The Bobcats started to threaten as the second quarter waned on, going on a 12-4 run over two and a half minutes and coming within two points of State at 53-51 with 14:37 on the clock.
State visits MEC leader West Liberty at 6 p.m.m Wednesday.
Fairmont State 81, Charleston 66: Fairmont State put five players in double-figure scoring, led by Isaiah Sanders’ 20 points, as the Falcons defeated UC in Fairmont.
Zyon Dobbs, Cole VonHandorf and Briggs Parris added 14 points each for Fairmont State (16-3, 11-3 MEC) while George Mangas scored 11.
Jeremiah Keene was the high scorer for Charleston (14-4, 10-3) while Isaiah Gable added 10.
MEC women
West Virginia State 93, Frostburg State 75: The Yellow Jackets (12-5, 8-4 MEC) scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win in Frostburg, Maryland.
Four Yellow Jackets scored in double-digits including Destiny Fields (18), ZZ Russell (16), Hannah Shriver (15), and Alana Kramer (12). Frostburg State fell to 3-16, 2-11.
Charleston 81, Fairmont State 77: The Golden Eagles improved to 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the MEC with a key win in Fairmont.
Markyla McCormick led UC with 23 points whihle Sierra Davis added 18, Abby Lee scored 15 and Anastasia Zakharova scored 11.
Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 31 points for Fairmont State (11-7, 9-4).