Playing on ESPNU as part of the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off, the West Virginia State men’s basketball team rallied late to earn a 71-66 victory over Morehouse Tuesday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
With the win in the consolation game, WVSU is now 3-2. The Yellow Jackets finished 1-1 in the four-team event that also included Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State.
Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman led the charge for State, including several big plays down the stretch. The sophomore finished with his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets trailed by six points with under five minutes to play, and still by three with two minutes left. Pittman drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 61.
Pittman then grabbed a defensive rebound on the next possession for Morehouse, and dished out an assist to Glen Abram on the offensive end that gave WVSU the lead for good.
Abram hit six free throws down the stretch, and Pittman drained a pair himself to seal the victory for State in the national spotlight game.
Jeremiah Moore led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points and Abram was also in double figures with 16 points.
WVSU shot 81% from the free-throw line while Morehouse shot just 47% from the charity stripe. Amahn Decker led the Tigers with 18 points.
State will play its first Mountain East Conference game of the season when the Jackets travel to Athens to play at Concord at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Charleston 81, Glenville State 62: The Golden Eagles dominated the second half in earning a comfortable Mountain East Conference road victory.
UC (4-1 overall, 2-0 MEC) led 41-33 at halftime, and a quick 8-0 run to begin the second half gave the Golden Eagles some breathing room. Glenville State trailed by as many as 27 points.
Shunta Wilson led a balanced attack for UC with 20 points. Lamont McManus and Eddie Colbert added 11 each.
Three other Golden Eagles came a basket away from also reaching double digits. Isaiah Gable and Jeremiah Keene tallied nine points each and Tyler Eberhart had eight.
UC shot 53% from the floor and hit 80% from the free-throw line, compared to just 33% from Glenville State. The Golden Eagles outrebounded the Pioneers by 18.
Nick Edwards was the lone double-figure scorer for Glenville State (1-2, 0-1) with 15 points. John Williams was held to just eight points after coming into the game averaging 32.
UC will host Slippery Rock at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wehrle Innovation Center.
WVC women
Glenville State 94, UC 71: In a rematch of last season’s MEC tournament championship game, the Pioneers got a bit of revenge in easily knocking off the Golden Eagles at home.
The Pioneers dominated right out of the gate to remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0 and 1-0 in league play over UC.
Glenville State doubled up the Golden Eagles (3-2, 1-1) in the first quarter, outscoring them 28-14. UC trailed by 17 at halftime before cutting the deficit to 10 after three quarters, but was outscored 24-11 in the fourth.
Clarrissa Francis led the way for the Golden Eagles with 19 points, including 8 of 10 from the floor. Markyia McCormick added 14 points for UC and Dakota Reeves was also in double figures with 13 points.
Abby Stoller and Reshawna Stone led a balanced effort for Glenville State with 17 points each. Former Huntington standout Dazha Congleton contributed 14 points for the Pioneers and Taychaun Hubbard chipped in 10.
UC will host Lincoln University at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Concord 75, West Virginia State 69: The Yellow Jackets made a push in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough in falling on the road to the Mountain Lions.
It marks the first loss of the season for WVSU (3-1), dropping the Jackets to 0-1 in league play. Concord (4-1, 1-1) led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
State outscored the Mountain Lions 29-15 in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to four at 73-69 with nine seconds left in the game.
Destiny Fields led three double-figure scorers with 14 points for the Yellow Jackets. Alana Kramer added 13 points and Shelby Harmeyer had 12.
For Concord, Maggie Guynn poured in a game-high 31 points, including 12 of 15 from the floor. Former Gilmer County standout Riley Fitzwater grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with 15 points.
WVSU forced 20 Mountain Lion turnovers but shot just 30% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range.
The next game for State will be Monday on the road at Elizabeth City State.