Glen Abram knocked down 4 of 5 free throws in the final minute to help the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team edge Elizabeth City State 90-88 in its season opener Friday night in the Earl Lloyd Classic at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
Abram finished with a game-high 34 points, making 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point distance.
Anthony Pittman added a double-double for WVSU, scoring 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to go along with two steals and three blocks, while Jeremiah Moore chipped in 11 points, eight boards and five blocks and Michal Seals donated 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 57-50 with just under 15 minutes remaining but engineered a 17-8 run over the next eight minutes to grab the lead for good.
Justin Faison led Elizabeth City with 21 points, while Zaccheus Hobbs had 15 and Joseph Allen and Phillip Burwell each tallied 14.
Charleston 71, Shepherd 60: Devon Robinson recorded 21 points and eight rebounds as the Golden Eagles opened their season with a win over Shepherd Friday night at the Butcher Center in Shepherdstown.
UC trailed by six with three minutes left in the first half but ripped off a 13-2 run to head into the break with a 35-31 lead. Charleston kept the momentum after halftime and opened the second period with a 13-0 run to keep the Rams at bay.
Drew Rackley chipped in 14 points and Lamont McManus added 11 for UC.
Thomas Lang led Shepherd with 11 points while Jon Preston and Jarrell Jones each tacked on 10.
Women
California, Pa. 78, Charleston 73: Shauna Harrison had 22 points and 12 rebounds as California University of Pennsylvania held off UC Friday night in West Liberty.
Monica Burns added 19 points and seven assists for California and Olivia Hudson had 16 points and eight boards.
The Vulcans stormed out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 47-27 lead at the half. Charleston answered in the third quarter, outscoring California 20-12, but could not overcome the deficit.
Dakota Reeves racked up a game-high 27 points to lead the Golden Eagles while Anna Hayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Megan Haines tossed in 11 points and five assists.