The West Virginia State men’s basketball team earned an impressive 95-77 road victory over Notre Dame College in the Mountain East Conference Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio.
The Yellow Jackets improve to 21-6 overall and 16-4 in league play.
WVSU jumped on the Falcons early, cruising to a 21-point lead at halftime. Notre Dame cut the deficit down to 9 at 72-63 with 9:54 left in the second half but could get no closer.
State had great balance with six players scoring in double figures, led by Dwaine Jones with 20 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.
Other Yellow Jacket players in double figures included Jeremiah Moore (18 points), Glen Abram (13), Noah Jordan (12) and Ernest Jenkins and Anthony Pittman with 10 each.
Jaedon Willis tallied a game-high 27 points for Notre Dame (15-11, 12-8) and Tyland Crawford added 17.
Charleston 86, Alderson Broaddus 73: The Golden Eagles stormed out to a 24-point halftime lead and cruised to the comfortable win at Phillipi.
UC (21-5, 16-4) moves into a second-place tie in the MEC alongside West Virginia State, with two games left in the regular season.
Keith Williams led five double-figure scorers for UC with 18 points, followed by Eddie Colbert (16 points), Riley Heatherington (15) and Lamont McManus and Jeremiah Keene (14 each).
UC shot 63% from the floor (34 for 54) and assisted on 24 baskets.
John Grayson and K.J. Walker scored 14 points each for the Battlers (11-14, 8-12). Vincent Smalls and Coryon Rice added 13 points for AB.
Women
Charleston 72, Alderson Broaddus 61: The Golden Eagles were tied after the third quarter before outscoring the Battlers by 11 in the fourth quarter to earn a Mountain East Conference road win in Phillipi.
The Golden Eagles (17-7, 15-5 MEC) are in second place in the conference by two games over third place West Liberty and West Virginia State with two games left in the regular season.
Clarissa Francis almost recorded a double-double for UC, missing out by one rebound after her 16-point, nine-board performance. Francis was joined in double figures by Anastasiaa Zakharova with 13 points and Markyia McCormick with 12 for the Golden Eagles.
UC led by five at halftime and upped its advantage to 15 points at 44-29 with 6:29 left in the third quarter. AB battled back, though, to tie the game at 50 going into the fourth quarter.
Former Summers County standouts Hannah Taylor and Taylor Isaac scored 12 points each for the Battlers (12-12, 9-11).
UC returns home on Wednesday, when the Golden Eagles will face the No. 1 team in the nation, Glenville State. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Werhle Innovation Center.
Notre Dame 61, West Virginia State 49: The Yellow Jackets went cold in the fourth quarter, only scoring six points in dropping a road decision in South Euclid, Ohio. WVSU (17-8, 13-7) lost its third game in a row.
State only trailed by two points after the third quarter but was outscored 16-6 in the decisive final frame by the Falcons.
Hannah Shriver led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Tamia Ridley led Notre Dame (13-12, 12-8) with 19 points. Theresa Parr had 13 rebounds and nine steals for the Falcons.