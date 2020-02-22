After entering halftime tied at 37, West Virginia State scored 60 second-half points to top visiting Notre Dame College 97-90 in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball Saturday in Institute.
Glen Abram led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 28 points, including four 3-pointers, while Michal Seals contributed 24 points for West Virginia State (18-7 overall, 13-7 Mountain East Conference).
Drew Scarberry led Notre Dame (9-17, 7-13) with 26 points while Levi Frankland added 22 points and Deanthony Owens had 20 for the Falcons.
Charleston 78, Urbana 61: Devon Robinson recorded a double-double as the University of Charleston powered past visiting Urbana.
Robinson scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, while Lamont McManus chipped in 21 points for UC (21-5, 15-3 MEC).
Shaunn Monroe led Urbana (6-20, 5-15) with 14 points while Tehree Horn added 13.
MEC women
Charleston 87, Urbana 79: UC outscored visiting Urbana 22-9 in the second quarter to take command of the game and give the Golden Eagles the win at the Wehrle Center in Charleston.
UC had a 58-34 margin in points in the paint, led by Erykah Russell’s 22 points. Russell also had a team-best seven rebounds. Taliyah Hopkins and Anna Hayton each scored 19 and Dakota Reeves hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for UC (21-5 overall, 16-4 MEC).
Tyra James led Urbana (16-10, 12-9) with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sylvia Hudson had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Bailey Draughn tossed in 12 more.
Notre Dame 84, West Virginia State 76: Notre Dame overcame a 13-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Yellow Jackets at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
After trailing 29-16 in the first quarter, the Falcons went on a 13-0 run to start the second quarter to tie the game. The two teams played close for the rest of the half with NDC taking a 43-41 lead into the break.
After trailing by 11 in the third quarter, WVSU (9-17, 7-13) went on a 12-0 run to take the lead back with 2:02 left in the period. Notre Dame responded with seven of the last eight points in the quarter and did not trail the rest of the way.
Jada Marone poured in 28 points for Notre Dame (23-3, 17-3) with four rebounds. Seina Adachi chipped in 15 points with four boards and Kessie Stout netted 12 points with nine boards for the Falcons.
Charity Shears paced West Virginia State with 22 points. Erin Whitehead and Hannah Shriver added 12 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets. Whitehead had a team-high seven rebounds.