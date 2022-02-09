Noah Jordan posted 26 points and 11 rebounds and the West Virginia State University men's basketball team drained 15 3-pointers to help the Yellow Jackets to a 112-87 win over Davis & Elkins Wednesday at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
State has won 12 of its last 13 games and improves to 17-6 (12-4 Mountain East Conference). The Yellow Jackets are fourth in the league standings, sitting a half-game back of Charleston.
Glen Abram drained 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Anthony Pittman added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. and Jeremiah Moore donated 11 points for WVSU.
West Virginia State shot 55% from the floor, including 15 of 32 (47%) from the 3-point line, and tallied 23 assists.
Sam Rolle recorded 26 points to pace the Senators (6-17, 4-13) while Breland Walton added 23 points and 10 boards and Ben Gilliam chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds.
Charleston 92, West Virginia Wesleyan 63: Keith Williams tossed in 19 points and Eddie Colbert and Shunta Wilson each fired in 14 as the University of Charleston men's basketball team cruised to a win over West Virginia Wesleyan Wednesday night at the Wehrle Innovation Center in Charleston.
UC improves to 18-5 (13-4 MEC) and sits in third place in the league standings.
Jeremiah Keene tallied 10 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles, who shot 53% (20 of 38) in the first half to build a 46-23 lead at the break.
Braeden McGrew led the Bobcats (2-21, 1-16) with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Anthony Craven added 11 points and Daunte Gardner 10.
Women
West Virginia State 92, Davis & Elkins 70: Ashley Davis scored 22 points and Charity Shears added 20 as the West Virginia State University women’s basketball team notched its fifth consecutive win Wednesday night in Institute.
ZZ Russell added 12 points for the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 16-5 overall and 12-4 in the Mountain East Conference.
Davis was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers for WVSU, which made 17 of its 41 shots from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Senators 50-38.
Peyton Mohler led all scorers with 28 points for D&E (6-16, 3-14).
Charleston 91, West Virginia Wesleyan 60: Dakota Reeves poured in 28 points, including a perfect 12-for-12 performance at the free-throw line, to lead UC to a home win.
UC (13-5, 11-7) had four other double-figure scorers: Sierra Davis (18 points), Trinity Palacio and Anastasia Zakharova (11 each) and Markyia McCorkmick (10).
Symponie Bryant-Brown led Wesleyan (2-16, 1-15) with 16 points and Courtney Wolfong added 15.