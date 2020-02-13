The West Virginia State University women’s basketball team used three double-figure scorers and a stout defensive effort to earn a workmanlike 79-53 win over West Virginia Wesleyan Thursday evening at the Walker Convocation Center in Institute.
WVSU improves to 9-14 (7-10 Mountain East Conference), while the Bobcats drop to 3-20 (1-16).
State recorded 29 steals and scored 34 points off 39 Wesleyan turnovers, all while holding the Bobcats to just 35 percent shooting from the floor.
Payton Shears led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points while Destiny Fields added 18 points and seven rebounds and Madison Riley tacked on 12 points and six steals.
Cierra Tolbert tallied 16 points and 17 rebounds and Malaika Kimmons contributed 10 points and 11 boards for the Bobcats.